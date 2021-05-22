‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

After former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s video egging on the Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over the farmers’ stir went viral yesterday, another video of the Congress leader has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for giving coronavirus to the world and implicating India for the raging pandemic.

Kamal Nath says in the video, “We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become COVID. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this.”

Senior Congress leader n Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath in action, implementing👇#CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/n2TcNvW62s — SuryaVeer 🇮🇳 (@Rudra_Aksh27) May 21, 2021

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to say that leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party take pleasure in maligning the country. Moreover, he attributed this to the fact that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China on August 7, 2008.

Interestingly, Kamal Nath’s utterances in the video jibe exactly with the instructions laid down in the toolkit that was exposed on May 18. The Congress toolkit that was exposed on social media opened a Pandora’s Box as it brought to fore the party’s malicious attempts to tarnish the image of India, central government, and PM Modi. Congress, however, later claimed the toolkit is fake and threatened legal action.

In the toolkit, there was a section that specifically talked about tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that section, it was mentioned that the approval ratings of PM Modi are higher than the Congress party anticipated, irrespective of “crisis and mismanagement”. They urged Congress party members and volunteers to take the situation as “an opportunity to destroy his image and erode his popularity”. The toolkit specifically asked Congress workers and social media warriors to associate the coronavirus outbreak with the strain prevalent in India and refer to it as ‘Indian Strain’.

Mutations present in Coronavirus B.1.617 strain, dubbed as India strain and Modi strain, originated in the USA and Denmark

It is worth noting that according to a significant discovery made by scientists, the origins of the B.1.617 strain of the Sars-Cov2 virus are traced to the United States and Denmark. The B.1.617 strain is largely responsible for the ongoing second wave in India, and it was being dubbed as the Indian variant. But now scientists have determined that the mutations present in the variant had first emerged in California and Denmark, reports Times of India.

According to GISAID, an open-source genome sequencing library, the B.1.617 lineage is divided into 3 sub-lineages – B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 – based on the presence of different mutations. While B.1.617.1 has recorded 192 cases, B.1617.2 has been found in 494 cases in the United States. This includes 126 cases in California, where the original mutation source have originated, 82 in Washington, 42 in New York and 39 in New Jersey among other states.

Video of Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to ‘set fire’ goes viral

Earlier yesterday, another undated video of Kamal Nath was doing the rounds on the internet in which he was seen provoking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over the ongoing farmer stir in the country. In the 20-second long video, released by the Madhya Pradesh BJP Unit, Kamal Nath was seen addressing a virtual meeting during which he told the Congress workers that it was the right moment to ‘set fire’ and fight for justice for farmers.