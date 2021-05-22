Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home News Reports 'Indian Corona': How Kamal Nath used 'Indian strain' trope, now proved to originate in...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

While exonerating China, in the shocking video, Kamal Nath says that "Today, the world calls it Indian corona".

OpIndia Staff
Kamal Nath gives a clean chit to China and attributes the coronavirus outbreak to India
Kamal Nath(Source: India TV)
140

After former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s video egging on the Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over the farmers’ stir went viral yesterday, another video of the Congress leader has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for giving coronavirus to the world and implicating India for the raging pandemic.

Kamal Nath says in the video, “We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become COVID. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to say that leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party take pleasure in maligning the country. Moreover, he attributed this to the fact that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China on August 7, 2008. 

Interestingly, Kamal Nath’s utterances in the video jibe exactly with the instructions laid down in the toolkit that was exposed on May 18. The Congress toolkit that was exposed on social media opened a Pandora’s Box as it brought to fore the party’s malicious attempts to tarnish the image of India, central government, and PM Modi. Congress, however, later claimed the toolkit is fake and threatened legal action.

In the toolkit, there was a section that specifically talked about tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that section, it was mentioned that the approval ratings of PM Modi are higher than the Congress party anticipated, irrespective of “crisis and mismanagement”. They urged Congress party members and volunteers to take the situation as “an opportunity to destroy his image and erode his popularity”. The toolkit specifically asked Congress workers and social media warriors to associate the coronavirus outbreak with the strain prevalent in India and refer to it as ‘Indian Strain’.

Mutations present in Coronavirus B.1.617 strain, dubbed as India strain and Modi strain, originated in the USA and Denmark

It is worth noting that according to a significant discovery made by scientists, the origins of the B.1.617 strain of the Sars-Cov2 virus are traced to the United States and Denmark. The B.1.617 strain is largely responsible for the ongoing second wave in India, and it was being dubbed as the Indian variant. But now scientists have determined that the mutations present in the variant had first emerged in California and Denmark, reports Times of India.

According to GISAID, an open-source genome sequencing library, the B.1.617 lineage is divided into 3 sub-lineages – B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 – based on the presence of different mutations. While B.1.617.1 has recorded 192 cases, B.1617.2 has been found in 494 cases in the United States. This includes 126 cases in California, where the original mutation source have originated, 82 in Washington, 42 in New York and 39 in New Jersey among other states.

Video of Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to ‘set fire’ goes viral

Earlier yesterday, another undated video of Kamal Nath was doing the rounds on the internet in which he was seen provoking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over the ongoing farmer stir in the country. In the 20-second long video, released by the Madhya Pradesh BJP Unit, Kamal Nath was seen addressing a virtual meeting during which he told the Congress workers that it was the right moment to ‘set fire’ and fight for justice for farmers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be...

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Barkha Dutt in 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.
Politics

Congress now admits that PM’s pic on vaccination certificates is justified, wisdom dawns after states get responsibility for vaccination: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have replaced PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate with that of their CMs

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Kamal Nath has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for COVID and implicating India, calling it 'Indian Corona'

11.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Rajasthan, BJP leader slams Congress for the criminal act: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A total of 11.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine which amounts to almost 7 per cent, has been wasted in the Congress-ruled state.

‘No such variant exists’: Modi Government asks social media firms to remove reference to ‘Indian variant’ of COVID-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Indian government asked all social media companies to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of COVID-19

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Mob Lynching: Asif Khan killed due to mob rivalry, not because he was a Muslim, local says was part of gang that killed...

OpIndia Staff -
Villagers say that Asif Khan was member of the gang that had killed Nikita Tomar, and he was murdered in gang rivalry
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,454FansLike
546,961FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com