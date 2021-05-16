Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home World Leicester players express solidarity with Palestinians after FA Cup win against Chelsea, a team...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Leicester players express solidarity with Palestinians after FA Cup win against Chelsea, a team owned by Russian-Jewish billionaire

There are reports that Abramovich, a Jew, had funded Israeli settler camps inside Jerusalem, angering many Muslims worldwide.

OpIndia Staff
Leicester City players showed support for Palestine after FA Cup win/ Image Source: ESPN
101

Two players of the English football team Leicester City, Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, stoked controversy on Saturday as they expressed solidarity towards Palestine amidst the ongoing ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to reports, the two Leicester City players made the demonstration after winning England’s FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. Following the victory, English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana walked on the field carrying a Palestinian flag to express their solidarity. Choudhury even draped the Palestinian flag over his shoulders as he collected his winner’s medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.

Incidentally, the solidarity demonstrations of the Leicester players happened right after their victory against Chelsea, which is owned by Israeli-Russian Businessman – Roman Abramovich. There are reports that Abramovich, a Jew, had funded Israeli settler camps inside Jerusalem, angering many Muslims worldwide.

It is being speculated that the two Muslim players decided to wave Palestine flags after their victory over Chelsea to target its owner and businessman Abramovich.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets into the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound. 

However, with the entry of the Islamic terror group Hamas, the clashes between the two sides have now taken an ugly turn. The terror group has resorted to unleashing a massive attack against Israel. The terror outfit Hamas has escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRoman Abramovic
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Israel denies using international media to lure Hamas into a deadly trap, journalists working in the region do not believe it

OpIndia Staff -
International media had published the Israel military statement that ground forces were already in Gaza, which was retracted later
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob

Journalist Seema Chishti mocks Hinduism while pretending to be being critical of the RSS

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Seema Chishti is wife of CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury

Working ventilators sent by Modi govt were dumped as ‘faulty’ by state govts, report reveals. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Central Government has said in a letter that states have been mismanaging the ventilator allocated to them.

Did Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh tweet derogatory, sexist comment on women? Fact Check

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh created quite the stir on Sunday with a comment on Twitter.

J&K police detains 21 for pro-Palestine demonstrations, warns of action against those who disturb peace

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti in support of Palestine Tweeted, "Even symbolic condemnations come with a rider justifying the violence in the name of Israel’s right to self defence. What about Palestine’s right to life?"

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,102FansLike
544,663FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com