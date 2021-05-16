Two players of the English football team Leicester City, Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, stoked controversy on Saturday as they expressed solidarity towards Palestine amidst the ongoing ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to reports, the two Leicester City players made the demonstration after winning England’s FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. Following the victory, English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana walked on the field carrying a Palestinian flag to express their solidarity. Choudhury even draped the Palestinian flag over his shoulders as he collected his winner’s medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.

Incidentally, the solidarity demonstrations of the Leicester players happened right after their victory against Chelsea, which is owned by Israeli-Russian Businessman – Roman Abramovich. There are reports that Abramovich, a Jew, had funded Israeli settler camps inside Jerusalem, angering many Muslims worldwide.

It is being speculated that the two Muslim players decided to wave Palestine flags after their victory over Chelsea to target its owner and businessman Abramovich.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets into the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound.

However, with the entry of the Islamic terror group Hamas, the clashes between the two sides have now taken an ugly turn. The terror group has resorted to unleashing a massive attack against Israel. The terror outfit Hamas has escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.