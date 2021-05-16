A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words. The video purportedly depicts scenes from Finchley Road, London. As per claims on social media, the video was recorded on Sunday afternoon. The hate speech comes admist the ongoing Israeli campaign against Hamas.

In the video, a pro-Palestine protester can be heard screaming, “F*ck the Jews, F*ck their daughters, f*ck their mothers, rape their daughters”. The video is being widely circulated on social media.

Finchley Road. North London. 2021.



Genuinely terrifying.

As per claims on social media, the protesters were driving through the Jewish community center in Finchley Road. The protester also implores people to show their support for Palestine.

Some antisemitic thugs thought it was appropriate to drive past the Jewish community centre in Finchley Road, @JW3 , shouting expletives.



This is pure racism.



This is why Jewish people are scared when there is violence in Israel/Palestine.

On the 15th of May, a pro-Palestine mob had attacked Jews in Canada. While attacking, the pro-Palestine mob threw glasses and pelted stones at the Jewish people while chanting Allahu Akbar. One Jewish girl was also molested by the mob.

In a separate incident in New York City, a Jewish man wearing the Star of David was attacked by a Pro-Palestine mob on the 12th of May. The mob running after the bloodied man was shouting “F**K You,” “Run p**sy,” “f**king p**sy run” while throwing glasses and stones at him.