Sunday, May 16, 2021
Updated:

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

While attacking, the Pro-Palestine mob threw glasses and pelted stones on the Jewish people while chanting Allah-Hu-Akbar.

OpIndia Staff
Jew
Man attacked in Canada (left) Man attacked in New York (Right) (Image: Twitter/Elikohn3/MrAndyNgo)
5

Jewish people living in Canada are facing violent attacks by Pro-Palestine mobs. As per reports, on May 15 (local time) Pro-Palestine mob attacked a man who was trying to save another Jewish man. He was beaten up with sticks. While attacking, the Pro-Palestine mob threw glasses and pelted stones on the Jewish people while chanting Allahu Akbar.

At several places, Canadian Police were seen trying to send the mob away and save Jewish people from the attack.

Jewish girl molested while trying to save the man

Twitter user EliKohn3 said they talked with one of the Jewish girls who were attacked, the old man in the video was taken to hospital for treatment. The girl told EliKohn3 that she was molested while trying to save the man. “They threw rocks, water bottles, and glass bottles at us. The Police were escorting us to the parking lot where our car was. At the parking lot, I saw an elderly Jewish guy getting jumped. They pulled his hair, and as he turned around, they jumped. They beat him with sticks. Then I yelled at them, and one of them kicked me while another grabbed my breasts and made kissy noises. Then he ran off.”

In comments to the video posted posted by Toronto Jewish Advocacy, one Instagram user informed that the man was rushed to the hospital for treatment and he was doing fine. Similar attacks have happened in the last few hours (local time) in Canada during protest marches by Pro-Palestine mob and Pro-Israel people living in the country.

Star of David wearing Man was attacked in New York

On May 12, there were reports that a Jewish man who was wearing the Star of David was attacked by a Pro-Palestine mob who were raged over the pendent. The man was seen bleeding profusely while Police were trying to escort him to safety. The mob running after the bloodied man was shouting “F**K You,” “Run p**sy,” “f**king p**sy run” while throwing glasses and stones at him.

The video of the incident was shared by journalist Andy Ngo. The attack took place at around 7 PM. Reports suggest that there was a verbal dispute after which a man from the Pro-Palestine mob attacked the man with a metal chair that led to a severe injury.

Israel under attack

The tension between Israel and Palestine has escalated after Hamas launched aerial attack at the Jewish nation. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country. The country’s air defence system, popularly known as Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel.

Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas.

On Wednesday, Israel attacked and destroyed the underground network of the tunnel, dubbed as the “Metro” that was used by Hamas for deploying terrorists and smuggling weapons. On Thursday, they blew up the building housing media houses’ offices. IDF said that those buildings were being used by Hamas to launch attack on Israel.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

