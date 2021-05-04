National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of violence by TMC against women in Nandigram, sends a team

On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the violence against women taking place in Nandigram, West Bengal. Right now, West Bengal is under the grip of post-election violence, committed mostly reportedly by the workers of the re-elected TMC. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has reportedly sought immediate action against the accused.

According to reports, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has also dispatched a team to West Bengal for further inquiry. Rekha Sharma will reportedly lead the team herself.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday, one can see how the goons were thrashing women workers of the BJP in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier today, PM Modi himself called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to express his “serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation” in WB.

Bengal engulfed in violence as TMC goons go on a rampage against their political opponents

Soon after the trends hinted at a possible TMC sweep, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. While the TMC had secured 213 seats, the BJP managed to win 77 constituencies. Multiple incidents of violence inflicted by TMC goons from several places across the state have been reported.

West Bengal is in throes of rampant political violence. Opposition political leaders and their supporters, including Congress workers, are being subjected to attacks and torture following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalized my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. OpIndia has learnt that Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death after uploading the two testimonials on Facebook

On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of another deadly attack unleashed by the TMC goons. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata. At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house.

The TMC workers also gheraoed a BJP office in Arambagh and attacked it. The office was vandalized and subsequently burnt to the ground.

Another video of women being mercilessly dragged and beaten by TMC goons had gone viral on the social media yesterday.

The BJP has said that at least six of its workers and supporters have been killed since Sunday and a few hundred party offices and houses of BJP workers vandalized and ransacked across the state as the counting progressed and trends hinted towards TMC victory. In her defence, Banerjee alleged that BJP was using pictures of old riots to claim that they were attacked.