Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home Politics National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of violence by TMC against women...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of violence by TMC against women in Nandigram, sends a team

Earlier today, PM Modi himself called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to express his "serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation" in WB.

OpIndia Staff
NCW takes suo moto cognisance of the alleged rape of the Muzaffarpur shelter home inhabitant
National Commission for Women(Source: deccanchronicle)
53

On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the violence against women taking place in Nandigram, West Bengal. Right now, West Bengal is under the grip of post-election violence, committed mostly reportedly by the workers of the re-elected TMC. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has reportedly sought immediate action against the accused.

According to reports, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has also dispatched a team to West Bengal for further inquiry. Rekha Sharma will reportedly lead the team herself.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday, one can see how the goons were thrashing women workers of the BJP in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier today, PM Modi himself called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to express his “serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation” in WB.

Bengal engulfed in violence as TMC goons go on a rampage against their political opponents

Soon after the trends hinted at a possible TMC sweep, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. While the TMC had secured 213 seats, the BJP managed to win 77 constituencies. Multiple incidents of violence inflicted by TMC goons from several places across the state have been reported.

West Bengal is in throes of rampant political violence. Opposition political leaders and their supporters, including Congress workers, are being subjected to attacks and torture following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalized my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. OpIndia has learnt that Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death after uploading the two testimonials on Facebook

On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of another deadly attack unleashed by the TMC goons. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata. At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house.

The TMC workers also gheraoed a BJP office in Arambagh and attacked it. The office was vandalized and subsequently burnt to the ground.

Another video of women being mercilessly dragged and beaten by TMC goons had gone viral on the social media yesterday.

The BJP has said that at least six of its workers and supporters have been killed since Sunday and a few hundred party offices and houses of BJP workers vandalized and ransacked across the state as the counting progressed and trends hinted towards TMC victory. In her defence, Banerjee alleged that BJP was using pictures of old riots to claim that they were attacked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.
Opinions

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

PM Modi calls Bengal Governor Dhankhar over post-poll violence, expresses anguish over breakdown of law and order

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,712FansLike
537,046FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com