Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports 'If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald': Congress'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald’: Congress’ modus operandi as per toolkit

The new toolkit page also recommends mobilizing like-minded creative people from Bollywood to share tweets, memes, videos, cartoons and other viral posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OpIndia Staff
New page of alleged Toolkit emerges, had asked to publish anti-Modi articles in Caravan or National Herald if no other 'friendly' media outlet publishes
The fifth page of the 'toolkit' document recommends using friendly media publications.
163

As the so-called fact-checkers are busy fact-checking the first four pages of the ‘toolkit’ that has rattled the opposition, the fifth page of the document is now doing the rounds on social media completing the propaganda machinery loop.

The fifth page which is in continuation to point VII of the document recommends using media organizations such as ThePrint, The Wire, Scroll, The Quint and Outlook to highlight and publicize all Covid related stories.

It is interesting to note that the document also suggests passing off stories that cannot be published in these media houses to the likes of “The Caravan” and Congress party mouthpiece “National Herald.”

Page 05 of the alleged ‘toolkit’. Image Source: Twitter

Well here’s a snapshot of the Covid coverage by the aforementioned media publications.

Coverage of India’s Covid situation in some outlets mentioned in the alleged ‘Toolkit’

Moving on, the next point recommends mobilizing like-minded creative people from Bollywood to share tweets, memes, videos, cartoons and other viral posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

PIL filed in SC to probe the toolkit

As the debate on the authenticity of the documents continues, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking NIA probe into the “toolkit”, allegedly created by Congress’ research team to defame India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The PIL filed by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha has made the Indian National Congress a Party to the petition while making the Union of India and Election Commission as respondents before the Apex Court.

The petition also seeks the suspension of the Congress party if the allegations made against them of creating the “toolkit document” are found to be true.

Fact-checking the documents

On the other hand, the fact-checkers have taken it upon themselves to probe the matter. A day after social media was awash with a toolkit document the so-called fact-checker Alt News has descended to declare the toolkit ‘fake’.

An article published on Alt News, notorious for peddling propaganda and fake news, gave a clean chit to the Congress party by declaring that the ‘toolkit’ a forged document, because the Congress said so. According to them, AICC Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda gave documents and statements to Alt News to proclaim the toolkit to be fake.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress social, political party team, election team
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Propaganda outlet Alt News ties itself up in knots while giving clean chit to Congress over the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
By altering their report, Alt News has actually gone a step further to strengthen the claims that the toolkit is genuine and Youth Congress workers were actually following the instructions exactly as told.
News Reports

‘If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald’: Congress’ modus operandi as per toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
The fifth page which is in continuation to point VII of the document recommends using media organizations such as ThePrint, The Wire, Scroll, The Quint and Outlook to highlight and publicize all Covid related stories.

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Questions raised on anti-women culture of leftist parties after new Kerala govt drops former health minister KK Shailaja

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP

Singapore not to invoke ‘Fake News Law’ against Arvind Kejriwal, says they are satisfied with Indian govt’s response on his ‘Singapore variant’ jibe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Singapore says statements by Arvind Kejriwal can invite action under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA)

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
Politics

Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as a minister in his cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
Riyaz is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the center sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,408FansLike
545,964FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com