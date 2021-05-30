Pakistani girl goes missing, believed to be killed by family in Italy

The Carabinieri initiated an investigation after an 18-year-old girl Pakistani girl named Saman Abbas went missing in Novellara in Italy. It must be mentioned that Carabinieri is a Gendarmerie-like military corps with police duties.

Reportedly, Sanam Abbas had rebelled against her family for trying to get her married to her cousin in Pakistan. Given that she was a minor, the girl informed the social services and they relocated her to a shelter home. She also filed a complaint with the police against her parents. However on April 11 last month, the victim was placed again in the custody of her parents.

Miffed by it, the family members are believed to have killed the girl. According to Lt. Colonel Stefano Bove, the girl’s parents, uncle, and two cousins are suspected of murdering the victim. He informed that the Carabinieri has been inspecting farmlands, wells, greenhouses, and irrigation canals in search of the 18-year-old.

Continuano le ricerche di Saman Abbas, la giovane pachistana scomparsa da Novellara in provincia di Reggio Emilia dopo essersi opposta a un matrimonio combinato. Oltre ai genitori e allo zio, un video incastra anche due cugini, anche loro indagati pic.twitter.com/goHNfIrf8q — Tg3 (@Tg3web) May 29, 2021

The girl is believed to have been missing from May 5 onwards, when the police did not find anyone at her house. This prompted the Carabinieri to initiate an investigation into the case. The police learnt that the girl’s family had left for Pakistan without her. Besides, the CCTV footage showed the 5 family members leaving the house on the night of April 29 with a shovel, crowbar, and a bucket. They returned home only after 2.5 hours.

The police now suspect that the 5 family members murdered Sanam Abbas and disposed of her body in nearby farmland. A solidarity march was conducted by hundreds of protestors for the missing victim on Friday night. While speaking about the matter, Novellara Mayor Elena Carletti said, “Saman, tonight you are not alone and you will never again be alone.”

Parents of a Pakistani Muslim girl give death threats for dating an Indian Hindu boy

On April 8, the Italian police rescued one Pakistani Muslim girl after she was put under house arrest for dating an Indian Hindu boy, reported ANSA. The incident took place in Tuscany in Arezzo city of central Italy. As per the report, the girl had been dating the boy for about a year. However, everything went downhill after her parents found out that the boy is a Hindu. According to her, she was placed under house arrest.

The girl’s parents had confiscated her mobile phone and would only occasionally allow her to step outdoors under the supervision of a guardian. They had threatened to take her back to Pakistan if she did not stop seeing the boy. The Pakistani girl and her Hindu friend were also threatened with murder by her parents if they did not comply with their diktat. Reportedly, the girl had access to her computer which she used for distance learning.

Tormented by the death threats and the house arrest, she sent an email to Carabinieri. On receiving information, the police reached the residence of the girl and rescued her. She was then sent to a children’s home. Meanwhile, the cops initiated a probe into the matter and said that they might charge the family members including the girl’s brothers and father.

It is not yet clear whether both the girls.