Sunday, May 30, 2021
Home News Reports Italy: Pakistani girl goes missing, suspected to be murdered by the family for refusing...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Italy: Pakistani girl goes missing, suspected to be murdered by the family for refusing arranged marriage

The girl's family now seems to have taken off to Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani girl goes missing, believed to be killed by family in Italy
Pakistani girl Saman Abbas
1

The Carabinieri initiated an investigation after an 18-year-old girl Pakistani girl named Saman Abbas went missing in Novellara in Italy. It must be mentioned that Carabinieri is a Gendarmerie-like military corps with police duties.

Reportedly, Sanam Abbas had rebelled against her family for trying to get her married to her cousin in Pakistan. Given that she was a minor, the girl informed the social services and they relocated her to a shelter home. She also filed a complaint with the police against her parents. However on April 11 last month, the victim was placed again in the custody of her parents.

Miffed by it, the family members are believed to have killed the girl. According to Lt. Colonel Stefano Bove, the girl’s parents, uncle, and two cousins are suspected of murdering the victim. He informed that the Carabinieri has been inspecting farmlands, wells, greenhouses, and irrigation canals in search of the 18-year-old.

The girl is believed to have been missing from May 5 onwards, when the police did not find anyone at her house. This prompted the Carabinieri to initiate an investigation into the case. The police learnt that the girl’s family had left for Pakistan without her. Besides, the CCTV footage showed the 5 family members leaving the house on the night of April 29 with a shovel, crowbar, and a bucket. They returned home only after 2.5 hours.

The police now suspect that the 5 family members murdered Sanam Abbas and disposed of her body in nearby farmland. A solidarity march was conducted by hundreds of protestors for the missing victim on Friday night. While speaking about the matter, Novellara Mayor Elena Carletti said, “Saman, tonight you are not alone and you will never again be alone.”

Parents of a Pakistani Muslim girl give death threats for dating an Indian Hindu boy

On April 8, the Italian police rescued one Pakistani Muslim girl after she was put under house arrest for dating an Indian Hindu boy, reported ANSA. The incident took place in Tuscany in Arezzo city of central Italy. As per the report, the girl had been dating the boy for about a year. However, everything went downhill after her parents found out that the boy is a Hindu. According to her, she was placed under house arrest.

The girl’s parents had confiscated her mobile phone and would only occasionally allow her to step outdoors under the supervision of a guardian. They had threatened to take her back to Pakistan if she did not stop seeing the boy. The Pakistani girl and her Hindu friend were also threatened with murder by her parents if they did not comply with their diktat. Reportedly, the girl had access to her computer which she used for distance learning.

Tormented by the death threats and the house arrest, she sent an email to Carabinieri. On receiving information, the police reached the residence of the girl and rescued her. She was then sent to a children’s home. Meanwhile, the cops initiated a probe into the matter and said that they might charge the family members including the girl’s brothers and father.

It is not yet clear whether both the girls.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistani girl in italy, saman abbas, pakistani girl killed in italy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Italy: Pakistani girl goes missing, suspected to be murdered by the family for refusing arranged marriage

OpIndia Staff -
The police now suspect that the 5 family members murdered Sanam Abbas and disposed of her body in nearby farmland.
News Reports

PETA India blames dairy sector for ‘ineffective’ cow slaughter ban in India

OpIndia Staff -
From using an old video to further its claims to insinuating that beef consumption is being encouraged by the dairy industry, PETA India is back to its selective targeting.

Rana Ayyub claims she didn’t get the money raised by her on Ketto, but here is what the Ketto rules say

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub has recently refunded the foreign donations she received via her Ketto campaign as it was potentially breaking FCRA laws.

CPI(M) accuses Congress of not paying Rs 6 lakh hotel bill where Rahul Gandhi stayed during election campaign

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) mouthpiece in Kerala, had claimed recently that the Congress party was yet to pay the bill of the hotel in Kollam...

UP, Tripura, Bihar amongst other state govts come to rescue of children orphaned due to COVID pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apart from educational support to minors, the states have also extended additional support for students who clear class 10 boards and female students above the age of 21.

Muslim org demands entire minority scholarship quota to them after Kerala HC directs govt to divide it equally with Christians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim scholars’ body Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema, which is pro-IUML, supported quashing of the ratio and demanded full right over the scholarships.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless
Read more
News Reports

Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser after potential illegality was exposed, returns money to foreign donors

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rana Ayyub has ended her Covid-19 fundraiser for relief work after a potential illegality of it was exposed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,638FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com