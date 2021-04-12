On Thursday (April 8), the Italian police rescued a Pakistani Muslim girl after she was put under house arrest for dating an Indian Hindu boy, reported ANSA. The incident took place in Tuscany in Arezzo city of central Italy.

As per the report, the girl had been dating the boy for about a year. However, everything went downhill after her parents found out that the boy is a Hindu. According to her, she was placed under house arrest. The girl’s parents had confiscated her mobile phone and would only occasionally allow her to step outdoors under the supervision of a guardian.

They had threatened to take her back to Pakistan if she did not stop seeing the boy. The Pakistani girl and her Hindu friend were also threatened with murder by her parents if they did not comply with their diktat. Reportedly, the girl had access to her computer which she used for distance learning.

Girl rescued by cops after she sends an email

Tormented by the death threats and the house arrest, she sent an email to Carabinieri (a Gendarmerie-like military corps with police duties). On receiving information, the police reached the residence of the girl and rescued her.

She has now been sent to a children’s home. Meanwhile, the cops have initiated a probe into the matter and might charge the family members including the girl’s brothers and father.



