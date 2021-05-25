Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

The government of Rajasthan reported 3918 deaths between April 01 to May 20 from 25 districts. However, as per Dainik Bhaskar’s ground report, 14,482 cremations took place in just 512 village blocks during the same period.

The numbers are startling as these villages witness less than seven times the death recorded in one and a half months. The report additionally suggests that the cremations are not taking place as per Covid-19 protocols despite most being victims to the coronavirus.

Numbers recorded by Dainik Bhaskar

The ground report is a compilation of information received from 28 bureaus, village heads, crematoriums and locals. Amidst this, locals complained of lack of health and medical infrastructure in the villages.

42 villages of Bundi district witnessed 314 deaths in this period whereas the government recorded only 18 deaths in the entire district Sri Ganganagar which houses 3034 villages witnessed 517 deaths from just 28 villages whereas government records of the district reported only 48 deaths Udaipur which has 2500 villages witnessed 1850 deaths in just 10 village blocks whereas the government recorded only 432 deaths Chittorgarh with 1737 villages witnessed 406 deaths in just 22 villages whereas the district record suggests 60 deaths Alwar with 2073 villages witnessed 1184 deaths in 32 villages whereas the government reported just 195 deaths Hanumangarh with 1913 villages witnessed 643 deaths in 7 village blocks whereas the government recorded just 27 deaths

Woman taken for cremation on hand cart

On receiving no help from police, hospital and government for cremating the Covid victim as per protocols, Aparna Sushant’s (50) body had to be taken on a hand cart for cremation on May 09 in Jhalawar district.

In another heart-wrenching incident from the same district, a father had to bring back his daughter’s dead body in the car by tying it to the next seat as the ambulance demanded Rs 35,000 to ferry the body from a hospital in Kota to Jhalawar.

Madhu Raja tied the dead body of her daughter with the seat belt on the front seat and drove to Jhalawar. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Man dies due to suffocation

As the family was engaged in the funeral of 90-year-old Goradevi of Dausa district, her son died in a hospital as his oxygen mask was connected to an empty cylinder, the report states.

Two brothers die in a span of half an hour

Two brothers from Alwar who had returned to their village to escape the Covid-19 crisis at Delhi contracted the virus upon reaching the village. In a shocking incident, both expired within a span of half an hour. They both are survived by two daughters aged 4 and 2.

Shortage of woods in Chomu district

The administration of Chomu district had made no arrangements to stock extra woods for funerals as they were not expecting the sudden surge in new coronavirus cases. The wood stock enough for 50 funerals was consumed in just 20 days. The village administration is now unable to source wood for the cremation of Covid victims.

Villagers ask for guarantee

In a bizarre incident, villagers of Kesarpura from the Alwar district have asked the medical department to give them in writing that vaccination will not result in the death of the vaccinated person. This step was taken after 10 villagers passed away due to COVID in 15 days in the month of April. Despite numerous attempts by the medical department, the villagers have shunted the vaccination drive.

Thousands of children test Corona positive

In a worrisome update, over 600 children under the age of 18 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bharatpur village in the past three weeks.

In an update from Dausa district, over 345 children between the age of 10 to 12 years have tested COVID-19 positive.

Additionally, over 300 children have tested positive for corona in the Dungarpur district. The administration says the children have been given the prescribed medication and have adequate arrangements in place for treatment.

In another alarming update, the health officials inform that the state has over 7000 minors who are said to be Covid positive but are largely asymptomatic.

95 test positive in Jhunjhunu district

We had reported earlier that as many as 95 people had tested positive in a day in the Siyalokala village after the wedding season. The villagers revealed that no measures are being taken by the government to ensure their safety. The village lacks proper healthcare and is not receiving due medical attention.

442 patients die on ventilator in Jaipur

Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as reported earlier. The main reason cited for these deaths is not cleaning the endotracheal tube by the hospital staff which resulted in infections.

Reassessment of death count

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma informed, “We got the first 4,262 deaths assessed in rural and urban areas. Out of this, 1,331 deaths (31.20%) occurred in rural areas. As of now 7,806 deaths are being analyzed, to determine how many deaths occurred in villages and how many in cities in a month.”

Lockdown extended in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has extended lockdown till June 08 as the state recorded 6521 new cases on Sunday. As per the report, the state may allow some relaxations to resume commercial activities from June 01 in districts where the COVID-19 situation has improved.