Sunday, May 16, 2021
Updated:

‘Will beat with shoes 100 times and count 1’: Samajwadi Party worker threatens BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for criticising Akhilesh Yadav

Referring to the online fashion store that Bagga runs, SP worker Anshuman Singh called him Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga ‘T-shirt seller outside Palika Bazar’, and said that now such a ‘low-level’ person has the audacity to respond to Akhilesh Yadav

OpIndia Staff
102

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was threatened with physical violence by a Samajwadi Party support on Twitter for criticising Akhilesh Yadav. One Anshuman Singh, who identifies himself as a soldier of the Samajwadi Party, said that he will beat the BJP leader with shoes if he interferes in politics in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had criticised the Modi govt alleging slow vaccination against Covid-19. Saying that protecting the citizens is the most important priority now, he had said, “we must begin a national vaccination drive now. It must be robust, comprehensive, and immediate”.

Responding to this tweet by Akhilesh Yadav, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga reminded how the SP leader was spreading anti-vaccine propaganda just a few months ago. Referring to Akhilesh Yadav claiming that he will not take ‘BJP’s vaccine’, Bagga said that people like Yadav as responsible for deaths in India due to Covid-19. He said that when India was trying to vaccinate as many people as possible, Yadav had told people to boycott vaccination and said that it was BJP Vaccine.

This was spotted by the SP worker Anshuman Singh, who proceeded to threaten Bagga with violence for the tweet. Referring to the online fashion store that Bagga runs, he called him a ‘T-shirt seller outside Palika Bazar’, and said now such a ‘low-level’ person has the audacity to respond to Akhilesh Yadav. He told Bagga to ‘limit such shallow activists to his shop’, and threatened that else he will beat him with shoe 100 times and count it as 1. “This is Uttar Pradesh, not Delhi, understood?”, he concluded.

According to Tajinder Singh, Anshuman Singh also sent threats to him through Direct Message on Twitter. He used abusive languages to threat the BJP leader for criticising his party leader, again referring to Bagga’s business.

As Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled for next year, rivalry between BJP and SP are expected to increase in intensity in the coming months. While SP is determined to grab the power back from the Yogi Adityanath government, Mayawati has announced that BSP will not form an alliance with any party.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

