Saturday, January 2, 2021
‘I will not take BJP’s vaccine’, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indulges in ‘vaccine politics’ ahead of Coronavirus vaccination launch in the country

Saying that he cannot trust 'BJP’s vaccine', Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated when his government will be formed after the next election and claimed that he would give free vaccination to all.

OpIndia Staff
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav (Source: India TV)
7

Even as the country is gearing up for providing the coronavirus vaccine to citizens to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic, opposition parties have already begun to politicise the issue of vaccination drive. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dragged politics in that much-needed vaccination drive in the country saying that he will not get himself vaccinated as of now as it is ‘BJP’s vaccine’.

Saying that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, Akhilesh Yadav tried to create panic in the society by stating that he would get vaccinated when his government will be formed after the next election and claimed that he would give free vaccines to all.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” said Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

At at time when the political parties needs to be united and dispel rumours about the misinformation about vaccines ahead of the drive, it is rather shocking that Samajwadi Party chief has indulged in low-level politics by discrediting a vaccine that has been duly developed and tested enough.

The political statements by Akhilesh Yadav may fuel misinformation pertaining to vaccination drive which may lead to a common man staying away from the vaccine at a time when vaccinating against the Coronavirus is considered essential to fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out soon

The insensitive statement by Akhilesh Yadav comes amidst the centre’s plan to roll out immunisation drive for the coronavirus. Just yesterday, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved the emergence use of Covishield (developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) vaccine to be used in the country.

The subject expert committee (SEC) of the drug regulator has recommended the emergency-use authorisation (EUA) of the vaccine and stated that two full doses of the vaccine must be administered to an individual with a gap of 4-6 weeks. Moreover, the individual will be provided information about the vaccine in the form of a factsheet, prior to inoculation. SEC also recommended that the manufacturing company will have to submit reports of ‘adverse incidents’ every 15 days.

It is notable that while Akhilesh Yadav claims he will provide for free when he comes to power, union health minister Harsh Vardhan already declared today that the vaccine will be free for all across the country. He also asked the people to not believe in rumours on the vaccine. “I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Ensuring safety & efficacy of vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumours were spread during polio immunisation but people took the vaccine & India is now polio-free,” the minister said.

The Modi government is planning to immunise 30 crore people, classified under the priority population, within the month of July. As such, a dry run has been scheduled today in at least three ‘session sites’ in every state capital and districts with poor logistical support.

The objective of the government, behind this exercise, is to assess the on-field situation of the vaccination process. At the same time, a total of 96000 vaccinators have been trained to execute the inoculation programme. The government has directed all states to be ready with the list of health workers, who would be vaccinated first.

