Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep 'calm' or lose funding for infrastructure projects in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

A senior official from the Arab nation said, "We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management (in Gaza), but our necessary condition is calm."

OpIndia Staff
UAE warns Hamas to keep 'calm' or else it will stop funding infrastructure projects in Gaza: Reports
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed (Photo Credits: Gulf News )
2

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has threatened to stop its infrastructure and investments in the territory of Gaza if the terrorist outfit Hamas fails to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The development comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

As per reports, the UAE has been in touch with Hamas about various projects, operating in the Gaza strip, for the betterment of the lives of people in the Gaza strip. A senior official from the Arab nation said, “We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management (in Gaza), but our necessary condition is calm.”

The official further stated that the residents of the Gaza strip will be doomed to a life of suffering if Hamas failed to maintain ‘calm.’ “Its (Hamas) leaders must understand that their policies are first and foremost hurting the people of Gaza,” he added. It must be mentioned that last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of ‘Abraham Accords.’

The move was criticised by the political leaders in Palestine, following which UAE cut down on its funds for the Palestinian refugees. One of the key projects funded by the UAE in the Gaza strip is said to be energy-related, given that the territory suffers from severe power outages. Reportedly, residents of Gaza only receive electricity about 16 hours a day on average. Following the escalation between Hamas and the State of Israel, the power availability for the Gaza residents has gone down to 5 hours a day. Earlier, a defense official from the Jewish State had informed that Gaza might run out of fuel.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on the evening of May 11 and continued well past midnight. On May 11, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The country’s air defence system known as the Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening. Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. The death toll in the Gaza strip has risen to 181 by May 16. At the same time, 20 high-profile terrorists associated with Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad have been neutralised.

While debunking the anti-Israeli propaganda, Israel Defence Forces remarked, “The fact that there aren’t more casualties in Israel does not mean that Hamas isn’t trying to kill Israeli civilians. It simply means that the IDF is preventing them from doing so at an incredible level. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System and easily accessible bomb shelters all over Israel have saved thousands of lives.” It concluded, “IDF troops will continue to work 24/7 to defend Israeli civilians at the highest level possible and minimize Gazan casualties wherever possible.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUAE Gaza, Gaza rocket, Israel Iron Dome
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

OpIndia Staff -
Navneet Kalra who was on a run since the day of the raid was arrested from his brother-in-laws’ home in Gurugram.
News Reports

Israel-Palestine conflict: India condemns violence in Israel, Gaza, calls for immediate de-escalation

OpIndia Staff -
India also mourned the loss of Kerala nurse who was killed in Israel in bombardment from Gaza.

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

Media OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul...

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

‘F*ck the Jews’, ‘F*ck their daughters, mothers’: Viral video from London shows pro-Palestine protesters advocating rape of Jewish women

World OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words.

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
Crime

‘This man is filming us, beat him up, so what if’s a cop’: Mob beats up policeman in a kabristan in Ahmedabad on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Bhavsingh, who was following the orders of his seniors, was on duty to gather intel in Juhapura when he found his way to the kabristan and saw COVID protocols being flouted.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,152FansLike
544,956FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com