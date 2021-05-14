Amidst the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has given a point-by-point rebuttal of the propaganda peddled on social media by Palestinian Supporters.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday (May 14), IDF debunked all allegations of ‘human rights violations’ and ‘ethnic cleansing’ levelled against it. The Israel Defence Forces said, “Last week, violent clashes erupted in East Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount. This week, the violence escalated, with Palestinian terror organizations launching rockets from Gaza Into Israel.”

IDF informed that about 1,750 rockets have been fired at the Jewish State by terror outfits such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). This has led to 7 casualties and 523 injuries on the Israeli side. Several rockets launched by the terror organizations have hit homes, hospitals, schools, and buses. It further emphasized that the IDF has so far struck over 650 terror targets in Gaza including 10 attack tunnels and rocket launch sites. In this process, over 100 terrorists associated with Hamas and PIJ have been neuralised.

The Israeli Defence Forces further debunked the propaganda surrounding the high casualty numbers in Gaza as compared to Israel. “Of the 1,750+ rockets that they have fired since Monday, 300 misfired and exploded inside Gaza, killing and injuring innocent Gazans in the vicinity. This is because Hamas and Islamic Jihad deliberately place rocket launchers and military sites within densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Hamas causing the death of Gazan civilians by putting them at risk: IDF

“In addition, when the IDF warns Gazan civilians to evacuate, Hamas and Islamic Jihad encourage civilians to stay instead. But in Israel, the IDF does everything it can to protect Israeli citizens and the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has successfully intercepted over 90% of rockets fired at Israel,” it continued.

The IDF informed that Jerusalem came under rocket attack for the first time in 2014. At the same time, it has accused Hamas and Islamic Jihad of launching hundreds of rockets on Tel Aviv. Israeli Defence Forces emphasized that this has led to millions of civilians running for cover from the rocket fire. At the same time, one IDF soldier was also killed in one of the anti-tank missiles launched from the Gaza strip.

The Israeli Defence Forces highlighted the response of the Jewish State against the barrage of rocket fires. “In response to the ongoing attacks, the IDF has taken action to eliminate these sources of terror: Hamas and Islamic Jihad have placed rocket launchers throughout Gaza. And when they fire rockets at Israel, they are doing so in close vicinity to Gazan civilians. The way to eliminate the launch sites and prevent the terrorist organizations from firing rockets at Israel — is through military air strikes,” it added.

Top terrorists killed by IDF

The IDF also pointed out the names of top terrorists, who have been eliminated by Israel’s Defense Forces. It includes Gaza city Brigade Commander of Hamas (Baseem Issa), Hamas’ R&D Head (Khazem Khatib), Head of Counter-Espionage Department (Wail Issa), Head of Hamas Military Intelligence Security Department (Hassan Kaogi), Senior Hamas R& D official (Juma Tahla), and Head of PIJ’s rocket unit (Samech Mamluch).

“Hamas terrorists have dug tunnels from Gaza into Israel. The IDF has been exposing Hamas tunnels since 2014, and has already exposed and targeted 10 new ones this week. If these tunnels were not neutralised, Hamas would be able to carry out one of its goals of infiltrating into Israel and kidnapping Israelis,” IDF tweeted.

While debunking the anti-Israeli propaganda, IDF remarked, “The fact that there aren’t more casualties in Israel does not mean that Hamas isn’t trying to kill Israeli civilians. It simply means that the IDF is preventing them from doing so at an incredible level. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System and easily accessible bomb shelters all over Israel have saved thousands of lives.”

It concluded, “IDF troops will continue to work 24/7 to defend Israeli civilians at the highest level possible and minimize Gazan casualties wherever possible.”

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The country’s air defence system, popularly known as the Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening. Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel.

During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas. At least 103 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 4 days. The violence is the culmination of weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, with clashes taking place between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a chronic flashpoint in the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict. The mosque is perched on a 35-acre site known by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary. It is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.