On Saturday (May 8), hundreds of people from the Muslim community gathered in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh during the funeral ceremony of an Islamic cleric named Qazi Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salimul Qadri. The incident took place in complete violation of the social distancing guidelines and Coronavirus protocols laid down by the government.

The Islamic cleric, also known among his followers as Salim Mian, passed away on Saturday at around 3:51 pm. Soon, a large gathering of his followers thronged the funeral procession, despite the maximum limit of funeral attendees being set to 20 by the government. Amidst the rising Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, Covid guidelines were ignored.

In a video that has now come to light, it can be seen that the attendees are standing in close proximity to each other. Besides, most of them did not bother to wear masks, which have been made mandatory in public by the government. It must be mentioned that an individual has to shell out ₹1000 if he is founding loitering around in public spaces without a mask. The penalty gets even stricter if the offence is committed for the second time. A fine of ₹10,000 is incurred for not wearing a mask in public for the second time.

Covid patient buried without Covid protocol, leads to 21 additional deaths in less than 3 weeks

The incident has now created fear of a large-scale Coronavirus outbreak in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Owing to their gross negligence and complete disregard of Coronavirus guidelines, several people in the area are now susceptible to the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus. This is also not the first time when such an incident has come to light.

Earlier, it came to light that 21 people have died in less than 3 weeks in a village in Rajasthan after Coronavirus protocols during the burial of an infected patient were violated. The incident took place in the Kheerva village in the Laxmangarh tehsil of Sikar district in Rajasthan. As per reports, the village has a population of about 3500 people. The ‘unusually high number of deaths has alerted the health officials in the State.

Interestingly, only four out of 21 deaths have been officially registered as Covid-19 fatalities. The data was recorded between April 16 and May 5 this year. The spike in deaths in the small village has added to the fears of a ‘community spread.’ The State health officials visited the Kheerva village on Friday (May 7) and collected random samples.

Recently in Rajasthan, thousands of people were seen violating Covid norms and gathering to mourn the death of Islamic religious leader Ghazi Fakir, the father of state minority affairs minister Saleh Mohammad.