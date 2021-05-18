While Uttar Pradesh is fighting with the second wave of Covid-19 its govt led by Yogi Adityanath has already started formulating a stringent action plan to deal with the possible third wave of the virus as predicted by experts.

Now, since there are predictions that the third wave of the pandemic may affect children, women, and other vulnerable groups, the state administration has decided to reserve ambulances for women and children in all districts.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Uttar Pradesh Govt has dedicated 2,200 ambulances to women and children to tackle emergencies. Villages are the first priority of the state and the testing have been increased in the state.

Yogi Adityanath Govt takes stringent action to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state

Additionally, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has extended the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 24.

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became one of the top affected states, with the state recording over 30,000 cases per day for several days. The state administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath has managed to control the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases substantially. On May 1, the state’s active ratio was down to 11%, that is, for every 100 positive cases, 11 persons were currently infected. The active ratio in UP on 30th April, when it registered highest active cases of 3,10,783 was nearly 25%.

This evident change was possible only because, CM Yogi Adityanath has himself, taken proactive steps to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The CM had recently formed a special task force, Team-09, to manage Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. This monitoring team was entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that the infection can be contained from spreading to the villages and remote hamlets of the state. To make this possible Team-09, under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath, in the last few weeks, took several steps to curb the rise of Covid-19 infection in the state.

Testing facilities were ramped up in the villages and all people with symptoms were provided with medical kits. The main emphasis was on preventive measures and vaccination drives. The village Nigrani Samiti in all the Gram Panchayats were formulated which focused on promoting cleanliness. Safai Karmacharis were hired in every village for regular cleaning, fogging, mopping. In fact, the global health body WHO had also lauded the Yogi Government’s initiative of house-to-house active case finding of Covid-19 in rural areas to contain Covid-19 by testing people with symptoms, disease management, and contact tracing.

As cases decrease, Yogi starts preparing to deal with third wave of the pandemic

Now, with the Covid-19 situation said to be improving in the state, the Yogi government is getting itself equipped and is prepared to deal with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In view of the third wave, special emphasis is being given on vaccination. The state administration had said that the vaccination for 18 to 44 years was first opened in the eight most affected districts. After that, it was done in 11 divisional headquarters. And now from May 17, the vaccination drive will begin in another 23 district headquarters.

CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a press conference at Noida Film City, said that the state has been equipping itself to fight the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 with complete preparedness.

Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

As of now, there are 1,63,003 active cases in the state. 24,837 patients recovered on May 16, and 308 people lost the battle to Covid-19. Test positive ratio has been dropping consistently and come down to 3.9% on Sunday.