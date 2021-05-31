Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel, who covers politics for the publication, tweeted a racist tweet against Indians over the weekend.

In a now deleted tweet, Weigel said, “Got two scam calls today and I swear to God, my first thought was “this is good, covid-19 cases in India must be low enough for people to go back to the office.” Weigel implied that Indians are the ones who make ‘scam calls’ to the people residing in the US.

In fact, his other tweets on person of colour also surfaced on social media.

He soon started getting called out for his problematic tweet. But instead of apologising, he went on a blocking spree to anyone who pointed it out.

LMAO🤣🤣🤣, STAY SALTY LOL pic.twitter.com/m9QM0vojD3 — Another drama account🌹 (@drama_another) May 31, 2021

And the blocking spree continued.

Guess Dave doesn't like when his racism is noticed on this here public platform.@washingtonpost needs to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/C03IGqbbRC — Democrats in Array (@BernieVetting) May 30, 2021

Ironically, he later posted an article about hurdles that may be created for persons of colour where he again got called out for his hypocrisy.

Washington Post has a history of problematic journalists and series of anti-India posts. Washington Post, owned by Bezos has in the past launched a vicious campaign against India and its internal matters, whether it is the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir or even the Citizenship Amendment Act. Washington Post harbours a deep-seated and mindless hatred for the Indian Prime Minister and has, on several occasions, written lie-ridden, baseless article to malign India and its ruling, democratically elected dispensation.

Washington Post had rallied against the decision of Gates Foundation to present Narendra Modi with an award for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. They are in staunch opposition of the decision to abrogate Article 370 and also the NRC and are accusing Narendra Modi of committing gross human rights violations. Recently, it was found promoting India’s COVID crisis on social media platforms.