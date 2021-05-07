Friday, May 7, 2021
Home News Reports Roopa Ganguly and other woman BJP leaders arrested in Kolkata for protesting against violence...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Roopa Ganguly and other woman BJP leaders arrested in Kolkata for protesting against violence in West Bengal

The arrested BJP leaders include Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

OpIndia Staff
WB: BJP leaders arrested for protesting against TMC-sponsored violence
Roopa Ganguly (left), Agnimitra Paul (right), images via Swarajya and Newstrack
2

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unleashed carnage on workers of BJP and other opposition parties in West Bengal following their victory in the Vidhan Sabha polls, today three prominent BJP leaders were arrested by West Bengal police for protesting against the ongoing attacks.

As per reports, they were arrested while conducting peaceful protests at the Gandhi Murti in Mayo road crossing in Kolkata. The arrested BJP leaders include Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. They were protesting against the violence unleashed by TMC goons against women in West Bengal.

Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul, and Vanathi Srinivasan were charged with unlawful assembly. This is despite the fact that only 8 people had gathered near the Gandhi murti, contrary to the limit of 20 individuals as set by the administration. Despite this, they were arrested and taken to the Lal Bazaar central lockup. However, later they were released on bail. ‘Actually they arrested us to prevent from protesting, not for violating Covid-19 protocol’, state BJP women wing chief Agnimitra Paul said.

Violence on West Bengal by TMC goons

Meanwhile, SOS calls and messages continue to emerge from the state where certain party workers have been crying for help. The Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan who was on his way to meet the families of BJP karyakartas and supporters who lost their lives in the incidents of violence were attacked by the TMC goons. Hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters, along with their families were forced to flee their village along with their families to Assam. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.

Mamata govt denies extension of stay to NCW chief

On Thursday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma announced that she was refused a one-day extension of her West Bengal visit which sought to help women affected by the post-election violence in the state. The official reason for this refusal was the recently introduced partial lockdown measures in the state. The NCW chief had been on an official visit to Kolkata since May 5 in order to hear the grievances of women going through post-election violence. In order to better access the situation, the NCW chief had extended her visit for another day, however, this extension was quickly refused by the West Bengal TMC government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Karla
Editor's picks

USA: Separatist group ‘Black Hammer’ acquires 200 acres of Colorado Land to create independent Communist city

T Waraich -
Radical anti-Semite, anti-white group collects about $65,000 to establish a communist utopia on a Colorado mountain top.

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State

Delhi’s Covid black marketing: Day after 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered, 96 more recovered from Khan Market restaurant

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from one Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi attacks construction of new parliament as ‘wastage’ while his Maharashtra govt is spending 900 crores on MLA residences

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the much-needed ambitious project was launched by the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been indulging in politicising the issue by asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project.

Left-leaning Twitter and ISIS seem to have the same threads of fascism that bind them: Here is how

Opinions Nitin Rivaldo -
After the political upset for BJP, Mamata Banerjee took the reigns and a spate of unimaginable violence was unleashed on those who worked for BJP or those who had supported the party in the state.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
Fact-Check

Scroll journalist mischievously shares misleading, old report to insinuate that union govt is funding a trial of using Gayatri Mantra to treat Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
While AIIMS Rishikesh is testing using gayatri mantra along with usual treatment for Covid-19, fake news claims it as standalone treatment
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain for absurd calculations, they could perhaps save a few lives.
Read more
News Reports

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,802FansLike
538,981FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com