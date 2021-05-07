WB: BJP leaders arrested for protesting against TMC-sponsored violence

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unleashed carnage on workers of BJP and other opposition parties in West Bengal following their victory in the Vidhan Sabha polls, today three prominent BJP leaders were arrested by West Bengal police for protesting against the ongoing attacks.

As per reports, they were arrested while conducting peaceful protests at the Gandhi Murti in Mayo road crossing in Kolkata. The arrested BJP leaders include Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. They were protesting against the violence unleashed by TMC goons against women in West Bengal.

Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul, and Vanathi Srinivasan were charged with unlawful assembly. This is despite the fact that only 8 people had gathered near the Gandhi murti, contrary to the limit of 20 individuals as set by the administration. Despite this, they were arrested and taken to the Lal Bazaar central lockup. However, later they were released on bail. ‘Actually they arrested us to prevent from protesting, not for violating Covid-19 protocol’, state BJP women wing chief Agnimitra Paul said.

Violence on West Bengal by TMC goons

Meanwhile, SOS calls and messages continue to emerge from the state where certain party workers have been crying for help. The Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan who was on his way to meet the families of BJP karyakartas and supporters who lost their lives in the incidents of violence were attacked by the TMC goons. Hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters, along with their families were forced to flee their village along with their families to Assam. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.

Mamata govt denies extension of stay to NCW chief

On Thursday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma announced that she was refused a one-day extension of her West Bengal visit which sought to help women affected by the post-election violence in the state. The official reason for this refusal was the recently introduced partial lockdown measures in the state. The NCW chief had been on an official visit to Kolkata since May 5 in order to hear the grievances of women going through post-election violence. In order to better access the situation, the NCW chief had extended her visit for another day, however, this extension was quickly refused by the West Bengal TMC government.