Thursday, May 6, 2021
Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan’s convoy attacked in Bengal, was on his way to meet BJP workers attacked by TMC goons: Watch

The Union Minister of State confirmed that the attack took place in front of the police who merely stood there like mute spectators. He said that the Mamata Banerjee government has turned a blind eye towards the unbridled violence that is being unleashed by her cadres in Bengal.

Following Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) victory in West Bengal Assembly polls on Sunday, there have been reports of widespread violence in West Bengal. Many BJP offices and workers have been targeted reportedly by TMC workers. In another such incident, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan’s convoy was attacked by TMC goons on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in the Panchkhudi area of West Midnapore.

The Union Minister of State was on his way to meet the families of BJP karyakartas and supporters who lost their lives in the incidents of violence unleashed by TMC goons post the Assembly elections results being announced.

The Minister shared a video of the alleged attack on his official Twitter account. He informed that his car’s window panes were broken and his personal staff was attacked by the TMC goons. The Minister said that owing to the attack, his trip to West Midnapore had to be cut short.

“TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

The video shared by Muraleedharan showed a number of people surrounding his vehicle with sticks in their hands. They can be seen attacking the vehicles in the convoy of the BJP leader. While the driver attempts to reverse the car, attackers break the car’s windowpane with a log of wood.

Though the Minister escaped unhurt, his driver and several others suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Speaking to India TV, the Union Minister confirmed that the attack took place in front of the police who merely stood there like mute spectators. He said that the Mamata Banerjee government has turned a blind eye towards the unbridled violence that is being unleashed by her cadres in Bengal.

“TMC goons were involved in the attack. We will file a police complaint,” he said.

West Bengal marred with bloody post-poll violence by TMC workers

Multiple reports of brutal killings, arson, loot, rape and vandalism have come forth from different parts of the state since May 2, when Trinamool Congress (TMC) rose back to power for the third consecutive term in the state. As a result of the violence, hundreds of BJP workers and their families have crossed over to Assam from the Cooch Behar district in north Bengal, where they are being housed in several camps.

MHA forms four-member fact-finding team to probe post-election violence 

Concerned over these incidents which claimed several lives and left many injured, the Union Home Ministry has constituted a four-member team to find facts and look into reasons for the post-election violence that has emerged in West Bengal in the last few days.

The team, which would be led by the additional secretary of the ministry, would have to assess the ground situation in the state and submit its report on post poll violence in the next 48-72 hours to the Union Home Ministry.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, was on his way to meet BJP workers attacked by TMC goons: Watch

