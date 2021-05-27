Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home Opinions While WhatsApp alleges ‘privacy violation’ against new IT rules, here is why they are...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicySpecialsOpIndia ExplainsOpinions
Updated:

While WhatsApp alleges ‘privacy violation’ against new IT rules, here is why they are important to catch criminals behind serious crimes

The new Rules are only designed to prevent abuse & misuse of social media, they are not meant to violate the privacy rights of ordinary citizens

Raju Das
1

The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, announced in February this year, came into effect on 26th May. The social media intermediaries, streaming platforms and digital media houses were given three months to implement the rules. But for some reason, almost all of them ignored the rules completely and did nothing to either implement or challenge them in the last three months. When the new IT rules came into effect, the impacted platforms have hurried to file lawsuits against them or seek more times from the govt.

Twitter has sought another three more months to comply with the rules, Facebook and Google have said they are ready to implement the rules, but need some time. On the other hand, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit at the Delhi High Court challenging the new IT rules, saying it violates the privacy rights of the citizens. It may be noted that while the social media companies have suddenly woken up to the new IT rules, Digital Media platforms had already challenged it in March, when The Wire, The Quint and LiveLaw had filed against the provisions on digital media contained in the rules.

The main issue that WhatsApp is objecting to is the traceability clause. The section 5(2) of the IT rules says that significant social media intermediaries providing messaging services must enable the identification of originator of messages that violates certain laws. According to the new rules, if a message that originates on a messaging platform like WhatsApp violates any law that carries jail term of minimum five years as punishment, the company must reveal the originator of such messages.

This is not an issue with general social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, where posts are generally available in public. But it is created a big problem for messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram etc, as they have built the platforms around privacy, and complying with the rules means that they will have to break their own privacy features.

WhatsApp have claimed that complying with the new IT rules will break end-to-end encryption of the app and it fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy. While it is true that WhatsApp may have to make some modifications in its codes, its claim that the rules violate the rights of privacy is completely wrong.

This is because, the government of India is not asking the messaging platforms to reveal the origin of every message, they are being asked to identify the origin of messages that constitute serious violations of laws of the land. According to the rules, the messaging app companies will have to identify the origin of messages that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, friendly relations with other nations, public order, and offences related to rape, child sexual abuse material, sexually explicit material etc only. Moreover, the companies will have to reveal the originator only if they are ordered to do so by a court or a competent authority and the case involves charges that carries imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.

Relevant section of the IT Rules 2021

This means, before the rules, if someone had posted a video of a sexual assault of a girl on WhatsApp, or a video of a terrorist issuing threat, the authorities could not ask the company to reveal the origin of the video so that the culprits can be traced and booked. The New IT rules address that problem, and ensures that the origin of messages that are serious violation of select laws are identified. It may be noted that posts related to defamation, fake news etc are not covered under these rules. If some message is accused of defaming someone or spreading fake news, the platforms will not be asked to reveal the origin of such posts.

WhatsApp is specifically known for number of rape and sexual harassment videos that circulate on the platform. When activists and police find such videos, they take steps to identify the victim and the culprits, but often it is difficult to trace the origin of such videos to find them, as the videos reach the police after being forwarded by dozens of people, with no sign of the origin. With the new rules, WhatsApp will be required to keep tag of the origin of such messages, so that in case of serious violations, the authorities can question the origin of such messages, who can be either witnesses or criminals themselves. Therefore, this will ensure that the criminals will be brought to the book, if the origin of such messages that violates laws can be identified.

Responding to the objections of WhatsApp, the union government has also clarified the government respects the right of privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message. “Such requirements are only in case when the message is required for prevention, investigation or punishment of very serious offences related to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material. Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right,” the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a press statement.

The departmental minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the rules, and ordinary users have nothing to fear about the rules. “The new Rules are only designed to prevent abuse & misuse of social media. Govt welcomes criticism including the right to ask questions. The Rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse & misuse,” the minister added.

It is notable that while WhatsApp is opposing the IT rules citing violation of privacy rights, it itself has silently enforced its own controversial privacy rules to share its user data with other Facebook companies. The arbitrary decision to update its privacy norms has led its users to believe that WhatsApp would now be able to peek into its users’ personal messages and share the personal data of users with Facebook.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Raju Das
Corporate Dropout, Freelance Translator

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

While WhatsApp alleges ‘privacy violation’ against new IT rules, here is why they are important to catch criminals behind serious crimes

Raju Das -
Messaging apps like WhatsApp needed to reveal origin of only those messages related to serious crimes with 5 years of jail term
News Reports

Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his blessings

OpIndia Staff -
The video of Yogi Adityanath interacting with a little girl in Kushinagar went viral on social media.

Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven, by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are quite common.

Twitter asks for another 3 months to comply with new IT guidelines, cites its usual ‘freedom of expression’ rhetoric while controlling the same

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is yet to adapt to the new IT guidelines that came into effect from May 25 after a time period of 3 months was already given to social media companies. Instead, it has issued a statement that it 'wants' to abide by Indian laws but needs more time.

Arvind Kejriwal bats for Pfizer even as the company wants protection from being sued if vaccines give adverse effects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
So far, the government has not given such protection from liability to any of the three vaccines currently approved for use in India - Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.

The irresponsible, vacuous arguments surrounding the vaccination process and the malicious intent behind it

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The most disgusting sight I have seen on the news recently is the politicians from the opposition making statements opposing the two vaccines, made in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,845FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com