Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Home Social Media WhatsApp moves to Delhi HC against Indian govt's new IT rules, claims it will...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

WhatsApp moves to Delhi HC against Indian govt’s new IT rules, claims it will harm privacy protection policies

The social media intermediaries like WhatsApp will have to trace the originator of the content on the basis of a judicial order passed by a court or by a competent authority under section 69 of the IT Act.

OpIndia Staff
WhatsApp files plea against India's new IT rule at Delhi HC
WhatsApp/ Image Source: DW
4

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has filed a case in the Delhi High Court against the Indian government, seeking to block the new IT rules that come into effect from Wednesday, 26 May.

According to the reports, WhatsApp has filed a petition against the Government of India on May 25 in the Delhi High Court protesting against the new IT rules that require “significant social media intermediaries” like WhatsApp to “trace” the origin of particular messages sent on the service.

The petition asks the Delhi High Court to declare that the new rules as null and void as they ‘violate privacy rights guaranteed by the Indian constitution as per WhatsApp.

As per the recently notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, social media intermediaries with more than 5 million users and providing messaging services will have to enable the identification of the first originator of problematic content that may harm the country’s interests and several other provisions described in the rules.

The social media intermediaries like WhatsApp will have to trace the originator of the content on the basis of a judicial order passed by a court or by a competent authority under section 69 of the IT Act. As per the new Digital Media Ethics Code promulgated by the ministry of information technology, social media intermediaries will lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code.

As per reports, the plea by WhatsApp is yet to clear High Court registry and it is not clear when it will get a hearing date.

WhatsApp claims the new rules violates privacy

Even though the new rules demand the intermediaries to unmask those people credibly accused of wrongdoing, WhatsApp claims it cannot do that alone in practice. According to WhatsApp, the messages are end-to-end encrypted, and they need break encryption for receivers and “originators” of messages to comply with the law.

“Requiring messaging apps to trace chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy. We have consistently joined civil society and experts worldwide in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users. In the meantime, we will also continue to engage with the Government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us,” said WhatsApp spokesperson speaking to Business Standard.

Ironically, WhatsApp, which is decrying the news rules on the pretext that it would violate individuals’ privacy, has silently enforced its own controversial privacy rules to share its user data with other Facebook companies. The arbitrary decision to update its privacy norms has led its users to believe that WhatsApp would now be able to peek into its users’ personal messages and share the personal data of users with Facebook.

The petition comes at a time when the Indian government has been demanding higher transparency from tech giants including Facebook, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Twitter, who have been enforcing their own rules arbitrarily to censor contents without any respect for Indian rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Google and Facebook has said on Tuesday that they are attempting to comply with the new rules.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand wasted 37.3% vaccines, Chhattisgarh 30.2%, much higher than national average of 6.3%

OpIndia Staff -
Union govt has asked the states to ensure that the wastage of vaccines is under 1%.
News Reports

Tonsuring head, self-flogging daily, not allowed to take bath: Ex-Nuns reveal how Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity worked like a ‘cult’

Jinit Jain -
A recently released podcast titled "The Turning: The Sisters Who Left" sheds light on what went inside the walls of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

Viral claim about Gurudwara Takht Shri Hazur Sahib donating gold of 50 years for hospitals is fake. Here is the truth

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
“We have enough cash and are building 50 bedded Covid center," informed the institutions secretary Ravinder Singh.

Goa Police destroyed crucial evidence in Tarun Tejpal case, says Sessions Court, state govt to challenge acquittal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Sessions Court observed in its verdict that the crucial two-minute footage of the lift from the first floor of the hotel was deliberately destroyed by the investigating officer.

BMC Commissioner claims to have received Pfizer bid for Covid-19 vaccine tender, Pfizer denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed that it had received a bid from Pfizer, the pharma company has denied.

Parody ‘liberals’ in India fall for a parody Twitter account, now eat crow

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects fell for the parody account of news agency ANI just to hate on PM Modi.

Recently Popular

Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks if they have permanent treatments for diabetes, hypertension and insomnia yet

OpIndia Staff -
The sparring between Baba Ramdev and modern medicine practitioners has taken a new turn as the Yoga Guru has fired a letter with 25 questions to IMA.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
News Reports

Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh under arrest for his slurs against Arunachal MLA, had said Arunachal was a part of China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent video, YouTuber Paras Singh had called Arunachal MP Ninong Ering as a non-Indian and Arunachal Pradesh a part of China
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Politics

Congress withdraws toolkit complaint from Delhi Police, invites Twitter to undermine India’s national sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is withdrawing its toolkit complaint from the Delhi Police and has chosen to pursue the same in Chhattisgarh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,567FansLike
548,430FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com