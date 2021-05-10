The Liberal ‘Ummah’: How the community stays quiet when one of them is a rapist

‘Ummah’ is an Arabic word for ‘community’, usually referring to single group of people which shares common religious beliefs. The Muslim community often refer to the Ummah to allude to a universal brotherhood between Muslims. Muslims globally, refer to the Ummah to say that globally, it is their religious identity that comes first, not that of the nation they belong to.

The ‘liberals’ in India too have their own ummah, so to speak, as they have common beliefs in terms of ideology. For the ‘liberals’ in India, anything that does not fit their view, is a ‘bigoted’ view point and anyone who does not agree with them is a ‘Sanghi’. Much like non-Muslims are considered Kafirs by the staunchest supporters of Ummah.

As per ‘liberals’, the ‘Sanghis’ are busy planning genocide against minorities and have zero respect for women. They also like to identify themselves as feminists and ones who are ‘fighting for equality’ and ‘against injustice’. Much like every criticism of radical Islamism is charted to Islamophobia by the Ummah, any criticism of the Liberal Ummah is charted to bigotry, democracy dying, anti-woman, Hindu patriarchy, so on and so forth.

So, when one reads about allegations of heinous crimes such as rapes, one would assume that the victim will have the ‘liberals’ as their natural ally.

However, here is what actually happens.

Yogendra Yadav was aware of rape of a girl at Tikri border, report says

Two Aam Aadmi Party leaders were accused of raping a woman who used to attend the so-called farmers protests at Tikri border in Delhi. As per Dainik Bhaskar report, the victim’s father said that former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav, who is a ‘farmer protestor’ these days, knew about the allegations of rape but did nothing. The victim tested positive for COVID and succumbed to the virus.

So a leader knew that a woman has accused some men of raping her but he chose to stay quiet.

Here is another one who did so.

Aam Aadmi Party volunteer had alleged party workers of sexually abusing her. She said she let Arvind Kejriwal, the party chief and Delhi Chief Minister know about it.

The volunteer then committed suicide. In the above video you can hear the victim narrate that when she informed Arvind Kejriwal about the sexual abuse, she was asked to ‘compromise’.

Arvind Kejriwal told a victim of sexual abuse to ‘compromise’. Not that he stands by her, not that he will ensure justice to her but ‘compromise kar lo‘.

You know how the ‘comedians’ in India like to believe they are the most liberal and feminist of the lot and are all about equality and how they spout gyaan on consent? Well, a lot of women accused a lot of these comedians of sexual abuse in 2018 during the #MeToo wave. Know what some women revealed? All India Bakchod’s Tanmay Bhat knew about sexual misconduct of one of their collaborators but did nothing.

What is it about the so-called liberals who are otherwise champions of women’s rights suddenly go silent when someone they know is accused of rape? Where does the ‘believe her’ go? From Tehelka’s Tarun Tejpal to former TERI (The Energy and Resource Institute) chief R K Pachauri, the ‘liberals’ have downplayed the molestation charges and tried to silence those who spoke up.

At a time when it takes tremendous courage for victims to speak up on sexual abuse, why are the ‘liberals’ always around to silence a victim?

It is the community. Which is why when women put out a list of academics and accused them of using their position of power to abuse women, the apostles of feminism shamed the women for releasing list on social media instead of ‘following due process’.

In 2017, a damning list of academics in Indian institutes was put up on Facebook by a student, where she had accused the professors mentioned in the list of engaging in sexual harassment. At that time, the champions of naming and shaming sexual harassers, the Leftists cabal had taken it upon themselves to prove how this naming and shaming was ‘blackening faces’ and they were uneasy with the name and shame list.

They released a statement statement which was signed by 12 self proclaimed feminists including Ayesha Kidwai, the Leftist professor from JNU, who believes she is a parallel judiciary by leading a public inquiry against the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Nivedita Menon, who believes Kashmir is not an integral part of India, Vrinda Grover, the advocate who rallied to save Yakub Memon and Kavita Krishnan, pro-Naxal ideologue activist who tried to pass off Diwali as a non-religious festival.

You see, this is how the liberal ‘ummah’ works. They will look out for each other even if it goes against everything they claim they stand for. Just like the Ummah launched a ‘hug a Muslim’ campaign after Tablighi Jamaat spread Coronavirus, just like the Ummah started a ‘I am a Khan and I am not a terrorist’ or a allied campaign after every terrrorist attack, just like victims speaking up after beat down and labelled Islamophobes, the ‘liberals’ will whitewash these crimes too. No woman will be allowed to speak up. They will term this crime a figment of the ‘Sanghi imagination’, because just as Muslims can do no wrong as long as the Ummah prevails, their allies, the liberals, can do no wrong as long as the establishment plays Nero’s Guest.