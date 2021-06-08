The Maoist belt in India, also called the Red Corridor, is witnessing a drastic surge in the number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases and several Maoists have died, reported The Times of India. The terrorist stronghold is spread across the States of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, and Telangana.

Maoists, who carry out their terror activities from dense jungles, have always been susceptible to vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Citing sources in the Special Intelligence Branch, TOI reported that the second wave of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic had badly hit the top leaders and foot soldiers of the domestic terror group. Superintendent of Police (Bhadradri Kothagudem district) Sunil Dutt informed, “At least eight Maoist leaders and cadres have died of Covid-19 in the second wave.”

At the same time, the police informed that about 15-20 Maoists had succumbed to Coronavirus infections. Reportedly, several domestic terrorists had deserted their group out of fear of contracting the deadly virus. A senior official of Special Intelligence Branch informed, “A senior officer of anti-Naxalite intelligence told TOI, “Couriers or militia members may have met Maoists in the jungles due to which the virus has transmitted.” The vulnerability of Maoists to the Coronavirus infection had been exacerbated due to snake bites, consumption of expired food, and negligible medical treatment.

Maoists die due to Coronavirus

The devastating effect of the pandemic on the Maoists came to light after top leaders Yapa Narayana and Siddabonia Sarakka died of Covid-19. They were known by their respective aliases of Haribhushan and Bharatakka. While Haribhushan was the Telangana State Committee secretary, Bharatakka was the Indravati Area Committee member. Their deaths were confirmed by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Thursday (June 24). Haribhushan died on June 21 and Bharatakka succumbed to the deadly disease on the following day. Their last rites were conducted on June 22.

