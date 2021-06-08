Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Home Politics Congress Minority Dept expresses gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for following on Twitter days after...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress Minority Dept expresses gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for following on Twitter days after purging his follow list

The Congress Minority Department was ecstatic when the Gandhi scion chose to follow their Twitter account. They posted a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi responding to them on Twitter, along with a note praising the former party president for his kindness.

OpIndia Staff
Source: The Economic Times
4

The Congress Minority Department took to Twitter on Tuesday to express its elation at being followed back by none other than its party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. The tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: “It is a matter of pride for the entire Minority Department that today our Twitter handle got a follow back from @RahulGandhi. Now the department will be directly under the supervision of Rahul Gandhi ji and this will make the office-bearers more responsible”.

The Congress Minority Department was ecstatic when the Gandhi scion chose to follow their Twitter account. They posted a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi responding to them on Twitter, along with a note praising the former party president for his kindness.

No sooner did Rahul Gandhi decide to follow back the party’s minority department, than his sister and the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi also followed suit.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfollowed about 63 people on Twitter

This decision to follow back his own party’s Minority Department’s Twitter handle comes a week after Rahul Gandhi decided to unfollow 63 accounts on Twitter.

Of these, at least two of them have been known for peddling Congress propaganda.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the propaganda website Alt News, was one of the accounts Gandhi unfollowed. The same portal recently came up with an unconvincing defense to give the Congress party a clean chit and extricate it from the toolkit debacle.

Though it’s unclear what went wrong for the Gandhi scion to discontinue following not only the co-founder of the portal that invariably ends up acting as an outpost of the Congress party, loyally peddling its agenda but also his other loyalists like senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Barkha Dutt, his close aide Nikhil Alva, other staff members, as well as a slew of reporters covering the Congress, to name a few.

Sanjukta Basu explains Rahul Gandhi’s unfollow strategy on Twitter

While many Congress leaders had come up with an explanation that Gandhi’s Twitter account is being purged, resulting in many accounts being unfollowed, Congress mouthpiece National Herald Consulting Editor Sanjukta Basu came up with a timeless classic.

Despite being unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi herself, the towering intellectual of the Congress-left ecosystem didn’t see it as some kind of insult meted out to her. She instead went on to explain how this move was a part of a well planned strategy.

Meanwhile, Aaj Tak journalist Panini Anand explained how it does not matter who all Rahul Gandhi unfollows on Twitter, it is important he follows his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, the constitution of India and the ‘Idea of India’, in that order.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress minority president
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi resident files complaint against Instagram for hurting Hindu sentiments with alcohol-holding God Shiva sticker

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi resident Manish Singh has filed a complaint against Instagram for showing God Shiva in an objectionable manner.
News Reports

Akhilesh Yadav concedes defeat already? Goes from ‘will take vaccine by SP govt’ to ‘Made in India’ vaccine ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
After months of vaccine hesitancy and spreading panic, Akhilesh Yadav will finally take the jab, weeks after first becoming eligible to take the shot.

Supreme Court questions West Bengal and Delhi for not providing data on children orphaned since March 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Counsel for the Delhi government, Chirag M Shroff, submitted before the Supreme Court that the data could not be uploaded on the NCPCR website owing to problems in 'data collection.'

Actor and model Aisha Sultana claims Govt of India deployed COVID-19 as bioweapon against people of Lakshadweep: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep-based actor model Aisha Sultana has accused the central government of using COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the residents of the Islands

Bihar: Madarsa ‘explodes’ in Banka, bomb squad arrives to investigate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Going by a Dainik Jagran report, four people have been allegedly injured in the blast but are missing since the time of the explosion.

Reddit, Guardian, NYTimes, Amazon and half the Internet websites went down in major outage

Tech OpIndia Staff -
Many international media websites were down for about half an hour due in a major outage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,069FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com