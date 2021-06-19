Saturday, June 19, 2021
Home News Reports Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn child because of the ‘tabeez’ given by Abdul Samad

Ghaziabad police are also searching for the absconding local Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahelwan. According to the police, Umed's last location was traced in Noida on the evening of June 17.

OpIndia Staff
Ghaziabad police record statement of accused Parvez Gujjar in assault case (source: THE MEABNI)
120

The Uttar Pradesh police, investigating the Ghaziabad, Loni assault case, has recorded the statement of Parvev Gujjar, one of the accused in the case. Since Parvez is currently lodged in Dasna jail in another extortion case, the police took his statement in the jail itself. The accused has reportedly confessed to hitting occultist Abdul Samad Saifi. He told the police that he was angry as he felt that the tabeez (occult amulet) given to him by Saifi had backfired and he lost his unborn child because of it.

Parvez Gujjar rued that his wife was 6 months pregnant and after he took the amulet from the Muslim occultist, his unborn baby died. He added that since he had taken the occultist’s tabeez, things went awry. This enraged him, therefore he thrashed Abdul Samad Saifi.

He further said that at the time the incident took place there were many people present there. Parvez also reconfirmed that Abdul’s beard was chopped off by one Kallu. 

According to a report by Zee News, Parvez Gujjar is lodged in jail since June 12 in an extortion case filed against him by Intezar, who also works as Abdul’s agent. Reportedly, there was a dispute between the two regarding some financial transaction, after which Intezar had filed a complaint against Parvev, based on which he was sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police are searching for the absconding local Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahelwan. According to the police, Umed’s last location was traced in Noida on the evening of June 17. By the time the police reached the spot to apprehend the SP leader, he had fled. Police are suspecting that since then, Umed has removed the SIM card from his phone and has been using the internet to contact his people. Police say that Umed’s mobile phone has been switched off, so his location is not available. Now the police are relying on Human Intelligence to track down the SP leader.

It is pertinent to note here that the SP leader Umed Pahalwan Idris, who appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, had been booked by Ghaziabad police on June 17 for giving the incident of personal animosity a “communal colour”.

Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahalawan takes U-turn

Interestingly, the SP leader, who reportedly made the victim of assault say that he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, took a complete U-turn while speaking with Zee News. He denied being aware of any religious angle in the incident. He further denied knowing anything about the ‘tabeez’ (occult amulet), for which even one Bauna Saddam had hired the services of occultist Abdul Samad Saifi. He also declined of being aware that Abdul Samad was attacked by a group of people that included Muslims too. In fact, he lamented that he was being targeted since he wears a skullcap and has a beard. 

For the unversed, the Samajwadi leader had done a Facebook Live video on June 7 alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, in which he falsely castigated Hindus for beating up the elderly victim, chopping off his beard and forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. 

Umed Pahalwan Idris, who was seen doing most of the talking on behalf of the victim, gave the incident a communal spin by claiming that Hindus attacked Samad. Using extremely abusive and crass language, the SP leader had issued open threats to Hindus who he claimed had attacked Abdul Samad.

Facebook live video by Umed Idris used by ‘liberals’ to communalise a petty fight to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

This Facebook live had got the ball rolling for the so-called secular liberals who lapped up the video to peddle their favourite ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. The left-leaning brigade rushed to communalise the incident of personal animosity to defame the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant which is sacred to Hindus.

This video along with one another muted video (which now stands deleted) of the incident where the victim was being assaulted was shared on social media handles by people like Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair and several others namely Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi. Zubair claimed that Abdul was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as he was beaten up and tried to give the incident a communal angle. 

On the very same day, Ghaziabad police uploaded a video apprising of the case giving relevant details and kept the social media users updated with the development thereon.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government filed an FIR on June 15 against Twitter for failing to flag the video with unverified claims as ‘manipulative’ and lack of action. 

Ghaziabad police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD for provoking communal unrest

Yesterday, the Ghaziabad police sent a legal notice to Twitter India MD  Manish Maheshwari. Accusing Twitter India of “provoking communal unrest”, the UP police directed Maheshwari to report to a police station at Loni Border near Delhi and record his statement within the coming 7 days. 

The UP police have written to Twitter India seeking details of accounts who first shared the misleading video. It asked the microblogging site to provide the name, user ID and the IP addresses of those handles which shared the video.

Speaking further on the matter, Ghaziabad SP Iraz Raja told Mirror Now that the 7 others who were named in the FIR would be served legal notices shortly. “That is under process. We are first taking it up with Twitter, then the other 7 Twitter users would be served notices”, said the Ghaziabad SP.

This is not the first time Islamist apologists and so-called liberals have tried to portray a random petty crime as hate crime. Here is a list of 20 such recent incidents where claims that a person from Muslim community was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ have turned out to be fake. This is an indicative list and real figure would be much higher. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee wants Nandigram results re-evaluated even after winning state, calls Judge ‘BJP member’ to cast doubts on Judiciary as well: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Only recently, Mamata Banerjee had filed a petition in the court demanding that the Nandigram results be re-evaluated.
News Reports

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: One accused says he was angry as he lost unborn child because of the ‘tabeez’ given by Abdul Samad

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Police which has been investigating the Ghaziabad assault case, is now in the lookout for the absconding local SP leader

Mukesh was burnt alive at Tikri Border because he was a Brahmin? Village head thinks so, the family wants speedy justice

News Reports अजीत झा -
Residents of Kasar village near Tikri border, where Mukesh was burnt alive, demand immediate removal of tents of farmer protestors

“Law of land is supreme, not your policies”: Parliamentary committee to Twitter after its officials said they follow the company’s policies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When the committee asked what Twitter follows, Indian law or own policies, company officials replied that they follow their policies

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".

Ghaziabad fake ‘hate crime’: Police send notice to Twitter India MD for ‘provoking communal unrest’, ask him to appear within a week

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Police had registered an FIR against Twitter India MD and 7 others in the Loni fake hate crime case for spreading lies.

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,482FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com