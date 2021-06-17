Bauna Saddam, a man who had hired the services of occultist Abdul Saddam Saifi, for preparing ‘tabeez’ (occult amulet) has admitted on video of doing so.

In the video, one can hear Bauna Saddam, the man who had hired Abdul’s occult services, admitting that since his son was not drinking milk, he reached out to Abdul Samad Saifi to help him out. Saddam said that Abdul asked him to gather 3 eggs, 3 laddoos, 1 cigarette packet and 1 agarbatti packet and feed it to a dog.

Saddam’s brother in law is one Intezar, who also works as Abdul’s agent. Intezar had introduced Abdul to Saddam as well as Parvesh Gujjar, one of the accused in assault case. From the conversation it appears Saddam also knew Parvesh Gujjar. Parvesh had also hired Abdul’s occult services. However, he suspected that the occult had misfired.

On 5th June, Abdul had arrived with Intezar to Saddam’s place and Saddam and Abdul went to Parvesh Gujjar’s place. Parvesh called up Aadil, one of the accused who beat up Abdul, who arrived with 3-4 people. Parvesh confronted Abdul who admitted that he prepared the tabeez that backfired for Parvesh on instructions of Intezar. Parvesh then called up Intezar who arrived on the spot.

When Intezar arrived, the group started fighting wherein Abdul’s beard was chopped off by one Kallu. Some 10-12 people were present there named Anas, Awaiz, Aadil, Babu Bihari amongst others.

Essentially, Parvesh, who had hired Abdul’s services was upset that Abdul prepared a tabeez which gave adverse effect on Intezar’s instructions. Hence, Parvesh and his men beat up Abdul.

Saddam is currently under arrest and is being investigated. He said he was present when the incident took place. Saddam’s brother in law Intezar was the one who introduced Abdul to Parvesh. Intezar used to work as Abdul’s agent.

In another video, the occult material retrieved from Abdul can be seen.

Earlier this week, so-called fact-checker Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair shared a muted video of Abdul being thrashed by a mob. In subsequent video, Zubair claimed that Abdul was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and tried to give it a communal angle by terming it hate crime. The same was shared far and wide with many influential people and media houses running along with same claim.

However, Ghaziabad Police later revealed how this was an internal freud and not a hate crime as portrayed by the likes of Mohammed Zubair, Rana Ayyub and others. Uttar Pradesh Police has now filed an FIR against them for wilfully spreading fake news to stoke communal tension. Despite being debunked, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, shared the fake news. A complaint has been registered against him in this regard.

A video released earlier today shows the conversation Abdul had with some men just few minutes before he was thrashed. In it, he admitted to having made a ‘tabeez’. He had earlier claimed that he was taken away to far spot by unknown people in a rickshaw. But from the new information that has come to light, it appears that may not have been the case.