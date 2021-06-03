Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports Hungary: Chinese university faces opposition, Budapest mayor announces renaming of streets after Dalai Lama...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hungary: Chinese university faces opposition, Budapest mayor announces renaming of streets after Dalai Lama and Uyghur

Liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony has been at the forefront of voicing concerns about "Chinese influence-buying" in Hungary.

OpIndia Staff
The liberal opposition is against the growing Chinese influence in Hugary
Activists hold a Tibetan flag next to a sign in a street renamed 'Dalai Lama', near the planned site of Chinese Fudan University campus, in Budapest, Hungary
3

In an attempt to bring forth the human rights violations committed by China, the liberal opposition mayor of Budapest, Hungary, announced on Wednesday that the city authorities will be renaming streets near a planned campus of a Chinese university in the Hungarian capital. 

Listing out all the atrocities enacted by Beijing, the mayor announced the renaming of the streets as follows:

  1. One street will be named after the exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama who China regards as a “dangerous separatist”
  2. Another street will be renamed “Uyghur Martyrs’ Road” to highlight the persecution of the indigenous ethnic Uyghurs in China at the hands of the CCP
  3. A third street will be called “Free Hong Kong Road”
  4. While the fourth street will be renamed after a Chinese Catholic bishop as Xie Shiguang Road, who was persecuted and jailed by China.

The decision comes after the current government agreed to spend $2 billion of Hungarian taxpayers’ money to build China’s Fudan University which will offer masters programmes in liberal arts, medicine, business and engineering for 6,000 students with 500 faculty members.

Why is the project facing opposition?

Liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony has been at the forefront of voicing concerns about “Chinese influence-buying” in Hungary.

Budapest Mayor Karacsony. Image Source: bbc.com

Mayor Karacsony, a liberal opposition figure who plans to run next year to unseat current right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said, “This Fudan project would put in doubt many of the values that Hungary committed itself to 30 years ago,” at the fall of Communism.

Viktor Orban’s govt accused of ‘flattering’ China

The current government is also accused of flattering China, Russia and other illiberal governments while angering Hungary’s European allies. Karacsony informed that the Fudan project went against an earlier deal with the government to build dormitories and facilities for Hungarian students in the district.

As per documents obtained by Direkt36, a Hungarian investigative-journalism outlet, the construction cost of the university is expected to be around $1.8 billion which is more than the Orban government’s spend on the entire higher-education system in 2019. Additionally, the government has taken a loan worth $1.5 billion from a Chinese bank.

“We still hope the project won’t happen, but if it does then it will have to put up with these names,” Karacsony remarked at a press conference.

As per an opinion poll conducted by liberal think tank Republikon Institute, 66% of Hungarians opposed the idea of the university while 27 per cent were in support of it. 

On the other hand, Tamas Schanda, deputy minister for innovation and technology said, “The presence of Fudan University means that it will be possible to learn from the best in the world.”

“Fudan has brought the topic of relations with China to the forefront of politics,” he added.

Viktor Orban faces criticism from Hungarian ‘liberals’

Orban’s government was criticized by ‘liberals’ in 2019 for enacting legal changes which led to Hungary’s leading private university, Central European University, shifting to Austria. The government was also accused of launching a public hate campaign against its founder George Soros.

Orban also faced criticism over a deal to reconstruct the Budapest-Belgrade railway with the help of a $2.1 billion Chinese loan. The Hungarian Prime Minister also fast-tracked the approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine which still has not been approved in the EU resulting in resentment. 

The government justified it by saying that the Chinese doses have helped accelerate the vaccine program. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHungary Budapest, Chinese University in Hungary, Hungary China
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Remembering June 3 – The day when Indian National Congress lost large swathes of land to Pakistan

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Under this Plan, the British would immediately transfer power to two successor authorities — the Congress and the Muslim League and the plan envisaged dividing India into two dominions on a territorial-cum-communal basis. The idea of Mountbatten was to divide India but to retain maximum unity.
News Reports

Ex AAP leader Dr Kumar Vishwas gives a befitting reply to a troll who questioned his stand on the farmer issue

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook user Naved Ul Azim's 'Thank a farmer' stunt on Dr Kumar Vishwas went wrong

Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law.

Isn’t Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

Media OpIndia Staff -
Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue. He said he meant to say Delhi but said India by mistake.

Third Battle of Panipat: Jihad of the temple destroying hoards, the valiant Marathas and the far-reaching effects of the loss

Culture and History Aneesh Gokhale -
By the 1750s, Marathas had grown strong so as to be able to annex Malwa, Gujarat, Odisha, Berar as also some parts of the Ganga Jamuna Doab and Bundelkhand.

Washington Post quietly edits 2020 report that had branded Covid-19 origin from a Wuhan lab as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

World OpIndia Staff -
As scientists and health experts worldwide discuss the possible lab origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Washington Post has silently edited out one of its reports that had mocked US Senator Tom Cotton's assertion about a possible lab-leak in Wuhan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,010FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com