Hunter Biden, the son of United States President Joe Biden, repeatedly called his white attorney the ‘N-word’ in lewd text conversations in late 2018 and early 2019. He also kept a racist meme involving his father and former President Barack Obama on his laptop, as per the latest reports.

According to the reports, the racist exchanges that occurred on December 13, 2018, taken from Hunter’s abandoned laptop has revealed that the son of US President had passed some racist comments against his Chicago-based corporate attorney George Mesires.

In the text exchanges with his attorney George Mesires, which also included lewd sexual talk, Hunter Biden asked the Chicago-based corporate lawyer, “How much money do I owe you?” before adding, “Because [sic] “n—a” you better not be charging me Hennessy rates”

Attorney Mesires, who is White, replied, “That made me snarf my coffee.”

“I just made that phrase up, by the way,” Biden responded, adding, “I should have [h]ad your lineage.”

“Apparently you do,” answered Mesires, to which Biden responded in a racist overtone again saying, “That’s what I’m saying ni …”

Image Source: NYPost

Another conversation of Hunter Biden with his lawyer surfaces

Reportedly, another conversation had occurred between Hunter and Mesires a month later. In the conversation, which is more damning than the previous one, Biden had sent Mesires a message, saying, “I only love you because you’re black,” followed by the racist n-word.

In this conversation, Hunter Biden had also spoken about unconditional love, followed by jokes about his pen*s.

“Where do you find unconditional love then George,” Hunter asked. Mesires responded to Hunter, saying, “God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them.

“There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies,” Mesires continued adding, “I don’t have many. You. God.”

“OMG n—a,” Hunter responded before adding, “did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

“My parents was conditioned,” Mesires answered in a way ignoring Hunter’s response.

More conversation between Hunter Biden and his lawyer/ Image Source: NYPost

To which, Hunter began to pass lewd comments saying, “My pen*s’ as of late has been unconditional”. To which, the lawyer said, “That’s why we are searching”.

“For my pen*s,” retorted Hunter. “And we will always be searching,” Mesires added.

“Its [sic] big penis George,” Hunter answered before adding, “They always find it” and “I only love you because you’re black.”

“It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” said Mesires angrily, to which Hunter answered, “True dat n—a”.

Hunter Biden kept a meme of Barack Obama and his father Joe Biden

The NYPost report has also revealed that Hunter Biden had kept a meme on his laptop that showed his father and former President Barack Obama embracing.

The meme’s text read, “Obama: Gonna miss you, man. Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead. Joe: You my n***a, Barack”.

Obama-Biden meme found on Hunter Biden’s laptop/ Image Source: DailyMail

Following the latest leaks, several social media users took to social media on Tuesday to condemn the racist statements of Hunter Biden and trended the hashtag #racistHunter on Twitter.

It is not just Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden himself has a long history of using statements that has racial overtones. For example, in 2006, he had made a racist comment to a voter, saying, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent”.

The following year, he described Obama, then a fellow candidate for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, as “the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

Just last year, ahead of the Presidential elections, Joe Biden told “Breakfast Club” radio show host Charlemagne Tha God that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Hunter Biden Files:

In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential election campaign, a laptop and hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden had surfaced, igniting a major political controversy in the United States. The laptop had contents including materials about Hunter Biden’s personal life and business dealings, which became fodder for former President Donald Trump to attack the Biden family over their corrupt deals and impropriety.

Interestingly, Hunter Biden has never denied the authenticity of the laptop. Earlier this year, he had even conceded in an interview that it “certainly” could be his. A computer repair invoice signed by Hunter Biden on April 12, 2019, at a Delaware computer repair shop had surfaced, where he had left the laptop and a hard drive, adding more fuel to the controversy.

The FBI has seized the laptop, and Biden revealed in December that federal investigators were investigating his tax affairs. Hunter’s association with a Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and several ‘conflict of interest’ deals when his father was VP, had also been highlighted.