Kangana Ranaut slams Khalistanis on the death anniversary of Bhindranwale, questions their relationship with Congress

Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Khalistani forces on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. Taking to social networking app Koo, she said, “On this day today #operationBlueStar happened still congress ruling in Punjab… says a lot about our nation and its people… A large part of alleged Khalistan was given to Pakistan by congress leaders, but terrorists do not dare ask for that, says a lot about the convenience of terrorism… History of the world is conflicting brutal scarring and amusing…”

Kangana Ranaut’s post on Koo raising questions on the intentions of Khalistanis

Ranaut raised two valid questions for the Khalistani sympathizers that shows how naïve their intentions are. The first question raised by Ranaut was how Congress manages to rule Punjab as Operation Blue Star happened during Congress tenure at the centre.

The second question she raised about the misplaced intentions of the Khalistani forces. Notably, a large part of the alleged Khalistan (the land of Sikhs or Punjab) was given to Pakistan at the time of the partition. Congress leaders who ruled the country in the initial years had agreed to the terms of partition. However, the Khalistani terrorists and their sympathizers have never asked the neighbouring country for their “deserving share” of the Punjab Province in Pakistan.

‘Map’ of so-called Khalistan region

As can be seen, the ‘Khalistan’ region falls between India and Pakistan. However, pro-Khalistan slogans are only raised in India and against India. Many such protests have taken place outside Indian embassies in foreign countries, but never outside Pakistani embassy.

While Khalistani elements have protested outside the Indian embassy countless times in foreign nations, they never dared to do the same outside Pakistan’s embassy anywhere. In fact, in several cases, Khalistanis have been seen marching shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistanis to raise inflammatory slogans against India and its government.

The alleged role of Khalistani forces in farmer protests

Reportedly Khalistani forces have infiltrated the farmer protests against the Agriculture laws that were enacted in September 2020. There are several pieces of evidence that point to the fact that Khalistani organizations like Sikhs For Justice have provided funds in the name of “rewards” to instigate riots during tractor rally. Pannu, head of SFJ, had announced a reward for anyone who hoisted the Khalistani flag on Red Fort and on January 26, a group of alleged farmers had hoist two flags with Sikh Holy Symbol on the Red Fort.