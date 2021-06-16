Nearly 900 people received expired Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square in New York City this month, health officials said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, 899 people had received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10. However, it turned out that they were inoculated with expired Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the expired shots, has now expressed regret for the lapse. In a statement, the company said, “We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received.”

The ATC Vaccination Services have told the patients that they need to get another shot because the company cannot guarantee the effectiveness of the doses they received.

New York health department to give another shot to affected people

Meanwhile, the New York City Health Department has insisted the 899 affected people to schedule another Pfizer shot as soon as possible.

The Health Department said that e-mails, phone calls, and letters are also being sent letters to the people who got jabbed with expired vaccines to make sure they are aware of this situation.

“We are contacting you concerning the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine you received at Times Square – NFL Experience vaccination site between June 5 to June 10, 2021. It was recognized after the vaccine was administered that it had been in the freezer beyond the approved time frame prior to it being administered,” David Savitsky said in an email to patients.

The vendor administering vaccines at the Times Square location has since been changed.