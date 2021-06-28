Monday, June 28, 2021
‘Young people are more likely to die after vaccination. I won’t take vaccine’: Prashant Bhushan clarifies how he’s NOT anti-vaccine

Prashant Bhushan announces he has not taken COVID vaccines and does not intend to take one either

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Bhushan offers explanation on how he is not anti-vaccine
Prashant Bhushan(Source: BBC)
Earlier this morning, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan went on a ranting spree against COVID-19 vaccination. In a series of tweets, though, Bhushan claimed that he is not anti-vaccine but against the promotion of universal vaccination.

Bhushan claimed younger population have a higher chance of dying through vaccination as compared to suffering severe complications or even death due to coronavirus.

Explaining on how he is not anti-vaccine, Bhushan cited an article about a bereaved man who lost his wife allegedly after taking vaccine and said he believes it is “irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental and untested vaccines, especially to young and COVID-19 recovered people”.

Prashant Bhushan’s tweets against COVID vaccine

“The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity,” Bhushan said in a subsequent tweet.

Prashant Bhushan on why he will not take the COVID vaccine

He further added that he has not taken COVID-19 vaccine, and does not intend to take one either.

Prashant Bhushan’s sly attempts to undermine COVID-19 vaccinations

While naysayers are perpetually in the attack mode to slam the central government for not speeding up the vaccination process, some of their comrades among public “intellectuals” and members of civil society are actively and unabashedly promoting vaccine hesitancy and providing meretricious arguments to claim they are not against the vaccines.

Bhushan’s stand against vaccination is not a new phenomenon. For months now, the prominent Supreme Court lawyer has been accused of promoting vaccine hesitancy and creating doubts in the minds of people about the alleged damaging effects of the vaccines.

Recently, Bhushan continued his propaganda against COVID-19 vaccines by sharing a misleading report to allege that death rate is more among vaccinated people. He tweeted a report by a website named lifesitenews.com, which suggested that among the people who were infected with the delta variant of the Coronavirus, the mortality rate was higher in vaccinated people compared to people who have not received any vaccine.

Earlier this month, Bhushan carried on with his subtle attempt to undermine vaccines by sharing a report and alluding that people are dying of Covid-19 even after taking vaccines. The report that he shared on Twitter is on Uttarakhand cops testing positive for Coronavirus, which said that more than 2000 policemen in the state had tested positive, and 90% of them were vaccinated. Among them, 5 had died, the report said.

In April 2021, Bhushan tried to slyly push his anti-vaccine propaganda when he raised doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines in the United Kingdom vis-a-vis India.

Besides, Bhushan had in the past, also questioned the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

While Twitter has been very strict in not allowing its platform to be used for promoting anti-vaccine propaganda in the West and suspends people indulging in such behaviour, it remains to be seen if Prashant Bhushan’s Twitter account will be banned on the lines of the suspension of American author Naomi Wolf, whose Twitter account was withheld after she was found indulging in spreading misinformation about vaccines.

