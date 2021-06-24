Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home News Reports Prashant Bhushan continues propaganda against Covid vaccines, shares misleading report to claim death rate...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-Check
Updated:

Prashant Bhushan continues propaganda against Covid vaccines, shares misleading report to claim death rate is more among vaccinated people

The report that Prashant Bhushan shared used selective data to claim that death rate among vaccinated people was more for delta variant

OpIndia Staff
3

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan continues to spread anti-vaccine propaganda by his selective tweets. The leftist Islamist activist has been selectively posting articles that suggest that Covid-19 vaccines do not work, or contribute to fatalities. Even though he directly does not say anything against vaccine directly, his continues posting of such reports leave no doubt what he wants to say.

In his recent act on it, he tweeted a report by a website named lifesitenews.com, which suggested that among the people who were infected with the delta variant of the Coronavirus, the mortality rate was higher in vaccinated people compared to people who have not received any vaccine. Citing health data from the UK, the report claimed that the death rate from the Delta variant of COVID virus was six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated people.

The report stated that among the 4087 people who were vaccinated 14 days or more before testing positive for the Delta variant, 26 had died, a fatality rate of 0.00636 percent. But among the 35,521 people who had tested positive for the delta variant and not taken a single dose of vaccine, 34 had died, which means a fatality rate of 0.000957%. It showed that the death rate for vaccinated people were 6 times the rate for non-vaccinated people.

The report correctly points out that the death rates in both the scenarios are extremely low, at less than 1%.

The report also included the link to the original data, and the data shows that the report used a misleading headline, as it is not possible to make a conclusion that the vaccine is causing more deaths for delta variant.

The health data only gives the number of deaths among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, it does not include other factors like age group, co-morbidities etc.

The data also had the details of vaccinated people in three categories, but the report mischievously used only one of them, leaving two categories arbitrarily, because the death rates in those categories are lowest.

The report took the numbers of people who had taken the 2nd dose of the vaccine 14 days or more ago. The health data also includes numbers of people who had taken the 1st dose less than 21 days ago and more than 21 days ago.

Among the 4,094 who had taken the first dose less than 21 days ago, only 1 person died from the delta variant. And among 9,461 people who had received the first dose more than 21 days ago, 10 people had died.

This means, the combined death rate for the people who had received one dose of the vaccine was 0.000812%, less than the rate for non-vaccinated people. The death rate for those who had received the dose less then 21 days ago is much less at 0.000244%.

If we are to interpret this data, this will show that people are safest withing 21 days of getting the vaccine, the death rate increases after 21 days, and it increases further after taking the 2nd dose.

But that is not how vaccine works, it starts to work after several days, and the 2-dose Covid-19 vaccines works best after both the doses are taken. This has been proven in numerous trials done on the vaccines in several countries.

The report that Prashant Bhushan shared also says that the data in the UK public health report are based on “early evidence” and “limited understanding of the clinical course of the disease.” Therefore, it will be too early to arrive at any conclusion based on these data.

Therefore, the UK health data can’t be relied on to make a judgement on the Covid deaths among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Fatality in Covid-19 depends on several factors, and all of them must be analysed to come to a meaningful conclusion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Prashant Bhushan continues propaganda against Covid vaccines, shares misleading report to claim death rate is more among vaccinated people

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan shared a report that used selective data from UK health report to make misleading claim on death rate in vaccinated people
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.

UP mass conversion: How Darsh Saxena, Rajeshwari and Priyanka became Mohd Rehaan Ansari, Razia and Fatima, more details emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More stories of religious conversion to Islam emerge as Uttar Pradesh ATS investigation intensifies.

Tripura emerges as India’s first 100% vaccinated state in 45 plus age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With more than 14 Lakh doses administered, Tripura is now India's first state with 100%+ Vaccination in 45 plus age group.

As Congress continues propaganda against vaccines, India achieves over 5 million vaccinations per day three days in a row

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Congress attacked Modi govt over 'decline' in vaccinations on Tuesday, India vaccinated average 70 lakh people daily in 3 days

From cover up to conspiracy to murder: Some unanswered questions about Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death in Kashmir

Political History of India Shashank Bharadwaj -
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had died mysteriously days after he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for entering the state without permission

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

OpIndia Staff -
Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,542FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com