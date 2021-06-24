Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan continues to spread anti-vaccine propaganda by his selective tweets. The leftist Islamist activist has been selectively posting articles that suggest that Covid-19 vaccines do not work, or contribute to fatalities. Even though he directly does not say anything against vaccine directly, his continues posting of such reports leave no doubt what he wants to say.

In his recent act on it, he tweeted a report by a website named lifesitenews.com, which suggested that among the people who were infected with the delta variant of the Coronavirus, the mortality rate was higher in vaccinated people compared to people who have not received any vaccine. Citing health data from the UK, the report claimed that the death rate from the Delta variant of COVID virus was six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated people.

"Death rate from variant COVID virus six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated, UK health data show.

Hospitalizations are also higher among thousands of fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for the Delta COVID ‘variant of concern.’"

Gosh!https://t.co/qCclp4v1jV — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 23, 2021

The report stated that among the 4087 people who were vaccinated 14 days or more before testing positive for the Delta variant, 26 had died, a fatality rate of 0.00636 percent. But among the 35,521 people who had tested positive for the delta variant and not taken a single dose of vaccine, 34 had died, which means a fatality rate of 0.000957%. It showed that the death rate for vaccinated people were 6 times the rate for non-vaccinated people.

The report correctly points out that the death rates in both the scenarios are extremely low, at less than 1%.

The report also included the link to the original data, and the data shows that the report used a misleading headline, as it is not possible to make a conclusion that the vaccine is causing more deaths for delta variant.

The health data only gives the number of deaths among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, it does not include other factors like age group, co-morbidities etc.

The data also had the details of vaccinated people in three categories, but the report mischievously used only one of them, leaving two categories arbitrarily, because the death rates in those categories are lowest.

The report took the numbers of people who had taken the 2nd dose of the vaccine 14 days or more ago. The health data also includes numbers of people who had taken the 1st dose less than 21 days ago and more than 21 days ago.

Among the 4,094 who had taken the first dose less than 21 days ago, only 1 person died from the delta variant. And among 9,461 people who had received the first dose more than 21 days ago, 10 people had died.

This means, the combined death rate for the people who had received one dose of the vaccine was 0.000812%, less than the rate for non-vaccinated people. The death rate for those who had received the dose less then 21 days ago is much less at 0.000244%.

If we are to interpret this data, this will show that people are safest withing 21 days of getting the vaccine, the death rate increases after 21 days, and it increases further after taking the 2nd dose.

But that is not how vaccine works, it starts to work after several days, and the 2-dose Covid-19 vaccines works best after both the doses are taken. This has been proven in numerous trials done on the vaccines in several countries.

The report that Prashant Bhushan shared also says that the data in the UK public health report are based on “early evidence” and “limited understanding of the clinical course of the disease.” Therefore, it will be too early to arrive at any conclusion based on these data.

Therefore, the UK health data can’t be relied on to make a judgement on the Covid deaths among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Fatality in Covid-19 depends on several factors, and all of them must be analysed to come to a meaningful conclusion.