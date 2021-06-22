Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports More controversial TISS papers surface: 'India controlled Kashmir', 'Military Occupation', romance with a research...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS. In the paper titled 'Poetry of Resistance', the author admits to developing a romantic relationship with one of her subjects apart from eulogising Islam.

OpIndia Staff
More controversial TISS papers surface: 'India controlled Kashmir', 'Military Occupation', romance with a research subject and embracing Islam
Image Credit: The Sentinel
75

A dissertation paper submitted by a student of TISS, Hyderabad as part of her academic propgramme stirred a significant controversy for blaming domestic violence in Kashmiri society on the Indian Army. The paper, authored by one Ananya Kundu, repeatedly called the region “India occupied Kashmir”.

The paper sparked calls for the Indian Government to stop funding the institute. But as it turns out, it is not the only controversial paper submitted at TISS. Scholar Abhinav Prakash has shared snippets from another study where the author makes extremely controversial comments.

The ‘pro-Azaadi’ paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS. In the paper titled ‘Poetry of Resistance’, the author admits to developing a romantic relationship with one of her subjects apart from eulogising Islam.

Image Source: Abhinav Prakash

The author writes, “It is almost blasphemous to be romantically involved with people on your field, possible subjects. To become friends even. But I was, and I learnt more from observing my partner, who also at times became my subject, than I did from observing Kashmir from a clinical point of view.”

She also writes in the paper, “Some reading would leave me disturbed for days, and in these moments, I took refuge in sermons and short lectures on Islam that said a few things that have stayed with me. The knowledge that Allah would never put me in a situation that I will not be able to come out of, the knowledge that his judgment will always be fair and verily, with hardships come ease, and that to bare my sorrows to Allah to give in to him will actually, always soothe my troubled heart, that gave me a sense of purpose that not too many other things could.”

Image source: Abhinav Prakash

She adds, “And if I as someone who has repeatedly shunned religion as excessive could take to it at the mere attempt of writing a thesis situated in a protracted conflict, why would not people who have lived there their entire lives not take their strength from Islam?”

Her pro-Azaadi thesis is “one that is a critique of existing power structures as reminiscent of the Westphalian nation states, to fight for what could be, a new world order.” The paper was published in 2017.

There are other such controversial papers published as well. TISS Tuljapur published a paper titled, “State’s Coercive Apparatus: A Study of Military Occupation in Kashmir”.

Source: @BBTheorist/Twitter

Another paper was titled, “Violence As A Form of Resistance A Study of Post 1989 Self Determination in India-Controlled-Kashmir”.

Source: @BBTheorist/Twitter

Another paper, this time from TISS Tuljapur, openly speaks in support of war against the Indian State and ‘Free Kashmir’.

image Source: Abhinav Prakash

The ‘rationale’ section of the research paper states that the conflict in the valley is a “result of the forceful occupation that Indian did on the 27th of October, 1947 when the then Maharaja Ranbir Singh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India (GOI) with Lord Mountbatten acting as a mediator between the princely state and India to provide armed resistance against the invading Pakistani army and the tribal.”

The author procceds to add that Kashmir has seen “subjugations”, “suppressions”, “tortures”, “disappearances” and “mass graves” of the “worst kind”.

Image Source: Abhinav Prakash

Ananya Kundu in her research paper had written, “Sexual violence was used as a strategic tool against both men and women to break the resistance among individuals and communities and also as a punishment for going against the Indian state (Batool, 2018). With laws in place to provide impunity to security forces for such violations and the larger lack of effectiveness of judicial institutions, such crimes remained hidden under the heavy blanket of silence and justice was never served.”

Since Abhinav Prakash first shared Kundu’s research paper, TISS has issued a statement wherein they said that the institute does not endorse the title and that “Necessary action has been initiated for fact finding”.

However, it begs the question how were such papers published if there was no institutional support for the torrent of such studies. Kanchan Gupta, recently appointed senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that he wondered if “Tata Institute of Social Sciences, set up in 1936 as ‘Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work’, has mutated into ‘Tata Institute of Subversive Separatism’.”

Given recent developments, it remains to be seen whether anyone is held accountable for the support of separatism observed in the papers published by its campuses.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTISS research paper
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS.
News Reports

They tortured me physically, mentally, abused my religion and my God: Read how women in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal are being victimised

OpIndia Staff -
Ground report by Organiser reveals the horrifying stories of sexual assault on women in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those who entered Dasna temple with poison emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke NSA against accused.

Gujarat: Police books one Imran Ansari under anti-conversion law for abduction, forced marriage and rape of a Jain girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused coerced the victim into having a physical relationship and attempted to convert her to Islam for nikkah (marriage).

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,185FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com