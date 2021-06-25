Friday, June 25, 2021
Home Politics SP leader Abdul Ansari urges Akhilesh Yadav to adopt TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, which...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

SP leader Abdul Ansari urges Akhilesh Yadav to adopt TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, which inspired violence, ahead of 2022 UP elections

Slogan was written by ex-MLA and Samajwadi party leader Abdul Samad Ansari. He had put the slogan on the walls of his entire building.

OpIndia Staff
Varanasi: SP adopts TMC's war cry of 'Khela hobe' before 2022 UP polls
TMC's slogan of 'Khela hobe'(left), slogan by SP (right), images via and News 18
94

Ahead of the 2022 State Legislative polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) has adopted the election slogan of ‘Khela Hobe‘ from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This is despite the fact that the slogan was used by the Mamata Banerjee-run-party to mobilise its foot soldiers to unleash violence during and after the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections.

While the original slogan is in Bengali, SP adopted the Bhojpuri version of ‘Khela Hobe‘. As per reports, the tweaked slogan was found written on the walls in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to the Samajwadi party’s election symbol of the cycle. “2022 mein khela hoi,” read the new slogan of Samajwadi party. It must be mentioned that Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, the slogan was written by ex-MLA and Samajwadi party leader Abdul Samad Ansari. He had put the slogan on the walls of his entire building. Moreover, he has urged the Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav to do the same thing in line with Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal. Ansari alleged, “The way Didi and people of Bengal have played with the BJP, similarly Bhojpuri society will play with the ruling party.”

‘Khela Hobe’ and the vicious cycle of violence in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee had coined the term ‘Khela hobe’ (we will have a match) as Trinamool Congress’ election slogan, ahead of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls. Initially, it appeared as harmless banter but soon turned into a political slugfest. TMC members made a wall painting in Bengal wherein Mamata Banerjee was seen hitting PM Modi’s head instead of a football.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM continued to provoke her party workers to retaliate against the central armed forces and BJP workers. Several instances of violence were reported during the various stages of polling. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged his convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar with not just stones and bricks but also bombs by TMC workers. The residence of scientist Govardhan Das was also ambushed by the miscreants, resulting him being trapped in his own house along with other family members.

Women in West Bengal have moved the Supreme Court narrating the details of the horrifying gang-rapes they were subjected to in the post-poll violence by the members of ruling party. They have sought SIT probe into all the incidents as well as alleged inaction of the police. During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“I went with Mantosh Saini on my will, no one pressurised me”, Fazilat Khatoon clears the air about the Madhubani ‘kidnapping’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Fazilat Khatoon said her parents had asked her to elope with Mantosh Saini as he is from wealthy family, and charges of kidnapping are wrong
News Reports

Exclusive details from SC audit panel report: How AAP’s political drama kept loaded oxygen tankers waiting, created supply crunch for other states

Sanghamitra -
In a PESO study, average daily consumption was found to be between 282 MT to 372 MT and Delhi had no adequate storage facilities for 700 Mts of LMO that was demanded at that time.

Delhi govt exaggerated its oxygen demand by 4 times while other states were suffering: SC appointed audit panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit team has exposed the Delhi government's claims of Oxygen shortage in the national capital, saying that the Delhi government had exaggerated the oxygen requirement in Delhi by more than four times during the second wave of the pandemic even as many states were facing a supply constraint.

FIR filed against ‘The Wire’ in Barabanki mosque demolition case, had spread fake news about police throwing Quran and Hadiths in the drain

Media OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against the far-left propaganda portal - The Wire - for spreading fake news and creating hate

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing

Want to remove ‘Dilli ki Duri’ and ‘Dil Ki Duri’, delimitation must be completed before assembly polls: Says PM Modi in meeting with Kashmir...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi conducted the first ever meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,730FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com