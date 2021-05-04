Amidst the ongoing violence unleashed by the party workers of the Trinamool Congress, following its victory in the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls, it is now being reported that scientist Gobardhan Das, who was BJP’s candidate from Purbasthali Uttar, is facing a life-threatening situation due to TMC goons.

On Tuesday (May 4), fellow scientist and political commentator Anand Ranganathan took to Twitter to draw the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the ordeal faced by Gobardhan Das. It must be mentioned that Das was given a ticket by the BJP to contest from the Purbasthali Uttar constituency. Reportedly, Gobardhan Das has been forced into house arrest after TMC goons attacked several houses belonging to the BJP volunteers in his village.

His residence was also ambushed by the miscreants, resulting him being trapped in his own house along with other family members. Anand Ranganathan further informed that the TMC mob had been hurling countrymade crude bombs at his house. Seeking immediate help, he tweeted, “TMC hordes have attacked BJP volunteers’ homes in his village. He is trapped inside his home with his family and elders. They are hurling country-made bombs at his home. Help.”

SOS @AmitShah. Just managed to get through to @dasgobardhan dada, BJP candidate from Purbasthali Uttar. TMC hordes have attacked BJP volunteers’ homes in his village. He is trapped inside his home with his family and elders. They are hurling countrymade bombs at his home. Help. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 4, 2021

Home Ministry takes cognisance of the matter

In a subsequent tweet, Anand Ranganathan has informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs have taken cognisance of the matter. The Ministry officials spoke to Gobardhan Das and has sent a team of Central Armed Reserve Force (CRPF) to his village.

Update: HM Office has assured CRPF is reaching Prof @dasgobardhan‘s village. They have also spoken with him. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 4, 2021

Gobardhan Das is a scientist and a Professor of Molecular Medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He is also the Adjunct Professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at the Houston Methodist Hospital in USA. Several incidents of violence against BJP workers have come to light since the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the results of the West Bengal State Legislative polls.

TMC goons attack BJP workers in West Bengal

On Sunday (May 2), the residence of an active BJP worker named Bishwanath Dhar was attacked by TMC goons. The incident took place in Ghola Mallikpara in Panihati municipality in the North24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Reportedly, the hoodlums first destroyed the CCTV cameras and then began looting the BJP worker’s residence. They broke open the almirah and stole cash and ornaments. On their way out, they also damaged his Maruti car and a Royal Enfield (bullet) bike.

In another incident, a BJP worker was assaulted mercilessly at his own residence allegedly by the workers of the ruling TMC. The incident took place in Kismatdapat village of Trimohini in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Reportedly, TMC goons ambushed the victim’s house and attacked him. The BJP worker sustained head injuries and bled profusely. The miscreants also entered his house and vandalised the property.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.