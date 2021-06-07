After Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya has demanded an apology from his son Akhilesh Yadav for deliberately creating vaccine hesitancy for months.

Thanking Mulayam Singh Yadav for taking the vaccine, Maurya in his Tweet said, “Thank you SP patron and former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji for taking the indigenous vaccine. You getting vaccinated is proof that SP’s national president, Mr. Akhilesh ji had spread rumors about the vaccine. Akhilesh ji must apologize for this.”

सपा संरक्षक व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी स्वदेशी वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद।

आपके द्वारा वैक्सीन लगवाना इस बात का प्रमाण है कि सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश जी द्वारा वैक्सीन को लेकर अफवाह फैलाई गयी थी। इसके लिएअखिलेश जी को माफ़ी मांगनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/GVZHifo9Od — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 7, 2021

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has been indulging in petty politics over the Covid-19 vaccines to derail the vaccination drive in India right from the beginning of the initiative. Early this year, the SP Chief had remarked that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, and said that he would get vaccinated only when his government will be formed after the next election.

“I am not going to get vaccinated now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” Akhilesh Yadav had said right when India was gearing up to begin the world’s largest vaccination drive.

I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qnmGENzUBH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2021

Bhartiya Janta Party- the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh has now demanded an apology from the SP leader for creating vaccine hesitancy especially after his father got inoculated.

‘Even Mulayam Singh Yadav didn’t listen to what Akhilesh Yadav said about Covid vaccine earlier’, says BJP demanding an apology from the Samajwadi Party chief over his ‘BJP vaccine’ comment that had sparked controversy.@Shehzad_Ind with his view. pic.twitter.com/yHyqZCXgTv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 7, 2021

Akhilesh peddles half-baked news on vaccination drive

While giving sermons to the Union government regarding its vaccination policy, Akhilesh Yadav had also peddled misinformation regarding the country’s vaccination drive.

Sharing an infographic pertaining to Covid-19 vaccinations across the world last month, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the nation needs to begin a national vaccination drive now, which must be robust, comprehensive, and immediate. “There is no greater priority for a nation than to protect its citizens health,” the Samajwadi Party chief claimed.

There in no greater priority for a nation than to protect its citizens health! We must begin a national vaccination drive now. It must be robust, comprehensive, and immediate. pic.twitter.com/bulKfdQLHU — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 15, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav had selectively used data from the vaccination surveys that suits his political narrative which we had reported earlier.

The likes of Akhilesh Yadav have been indulging in regular fear-mongering against Indian-made vaccines to further their political propaganda, thus creating a wave of vaccine hesitancy in the minds of the people.

Vaccination drive in UP

Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 2 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday with over 30 lakh beneficiaries inoculated from the 18-44 age group.

As per an Economic Times report, 1,6627,059 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 36,27,433 have been fully inoculated.

“Till now, we have administered more than two crore (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the vaccination drive,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed in a high-level COVID review meeting.