Monday, June 7, 2021
Home News Reports UP: Dy CM KP Maurya asks Akhilesh to apologize after his father and SP...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

UP: Dy CM KP Maurya asks Akhilesh to apologize after his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav takes Covid-19 vaccine

“I am not going to get vaccinated now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” Akhilesh Yadav had said right when India was gearing up to begin the world's largest vaccination drive.

OpIndia Staff
Mulayam Singh Yadav gets vaccinated, UP Dy CM demands apology from Akhilesh over 'BJP vaccine' remark
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav taking the Covid-19 vaccine, Image Source: aajtak.in
140

After Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya has demanded an apology from his son Akhilesh Yadav for deliberately creating vaccine hesitancy for months. 

Thanking Mulayam Singh Yadav for taking the vaccine, Maurya in his Tweet said, “Thank you SP patron and former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji for taking the indigenous vaccine. You getting vaccinated is proof that SP’s national president, Mr. Akhilesh ji had spread rumors about the vaccine. Akhilesh ji must apologize for this.”

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has been indulging in petty politics over the Covid-19 vaccines to derail the vaccination drive in India right from the beginning of the initiative. Early this year, the SP Chief had remarked that he cannot trust ‘BJP’s vaccine’, and said that he would get vaccinated only when his government will be formed after the next election.

“I am not going to get vaccinated now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” Akhilesh Yadav had said right when India was gearing up to begin the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Bhartiya Janta Party- the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh has now demanded an apology from the SP leader for creating vaccine hesitancy especially after his father got inoculated. 

Akhilesh peddles half-baked news on vaccination drive

While giving sermons to the Union government regarding its vaccination policy, Akhilesh Yadav had also peddled misinformation regarding the country’s vaccination drive.

Sharing an infographic pertaining to Covid-19 vaccinations across the world last month, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the nation needs to begin a national vaccination drive now, which must be robust, comprehensive, and immediate. “There is no greater priority for a nation than to protect its citizens health,” the Samajwadi Party chief claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav had selectively used data from the vaccination surveys that suits his political narrative which we had reported earlier.

The likes of Akhilesh Yadav have been indulging in regular fear-mongering against Indian-made vaccines to further their political propaganda, thus creating a wave of vaccine hesitancy in the minds of the people.

Vaccination drive in UP

Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 2 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Sunday with over 30 lakh beneficiaries inoculated from the 18-44 age group.

As per an Economic Times report, 1,6627,059 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 36,27,433 have been fully inoculated.

“Till now, we have administered more than two crore (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the vaccination drive,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed in a high-level COVID review meeting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com