Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Home Opinions Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to be the poorest country in the world

Once upon a time, America freed the whole of Western Europe from Nazism. Some decades later, America freed the whole of Eastern Europe from Communism. Today, America has donated 80 vials of vaccine. Oh America, what a fall!

Abhishek Banerjee
Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to be the poorest country in the world
USA President Joe Biden
109

Do you remember when Western media and their native sepoys flew drones over cremation grounds in India? The images of funeral pyres were then lapped up by Western liberal newspapers, flashed on their front pages for the world to see. On the internet, the pictures were selling for Rs 23,000 per piece. For that kind of money, you could easily feed a poor family for a month. But feeding the addiction for third world misery was more important.

What was their excuse? Western liberals insist they are not enjoying our misery for free. They always leave behind generous tips for the less fortunate. The media coverage creates awareness. And after Western liberals have had their fill, they make (tax deductible) contributions to charity. After subtracting overhead, the “non-profits” donate the rest. There might be some “non-profit” intermediaries in the third world as well.

Anyway, where there are rich people, there are generally leftovers. This arrangement is insulting enough, but what do you make of this?

That’s the Embassy of the United States, boasting about donating 80 vials of vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago, a country of nearly 14 lakh people. Yes, 80 vials of vaccine. And they put it on Twitter so that the world would know.

Once upon a time, America freed the whole of Western Europe from Nazism. Some decades later, America freed the whole of Eastern Europe from Communism. Today, America has donated 80 vials of vaccine. Oh America, what a fall!

Read the language in that tweet carefully. It ends by saying, “We believe that every vaccine counts.” Yes, they not only made it a point to mention the tiny figure of 80 vials, but they also rubbed in how valuable this gift would be for a poor country like Trinidad & Tobago. Every vaccine counts. Yeah, the people of the poor country better cherish this gift.

This is the great humanitarian Big Liberal administration of President Biden. Remember that our Indian media paraded our dead bodies and burning funeral pyres in front of liberals like these.

You want to see some real show of class? You can find it in the official response from the Government of Trinidad & Tobago, which read thus:

Trinidad and Tobago received a gift of Pfizer vaccines from the United States on Saturday. .. We have been very fortunate to have received gifts of vaccines from different countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, Bermuda, the Republic of India, the People’s Republic of China and now the United States.”

Notice that the Trinidad & Tobago government did not wish to embarrass the United States by mentioning the ridiculously small number of 80 vials. A gift is a gift, no matter how much it is worth.

However, the Big Liberals who run the US Government weren’t looking to save face. They were looking to rub the third world status of Trinidad & Tobago in the faces of their people. It was the US Government that tweeted mentioning the 80 vials and reminding that “every vaccine counts.”

Notice how the statement from the Government of Trinidad & Tobago mentions India. Yes, we donated too, not some measly 80 vials like the richest country on earth did. India donated 40,000 doses. But then, India is run by the dreaded Hindu nationalists. Our backward pagan minds cannot grasp the nuances of Abrahamic notions of charity, I guess.

The idea of charity is a complicated one. Sometime last year, the WHO created a Covax fund from which poor countries could draw money and vaccines for their people. Canada donated to this fund, and then a few months later, took half of it back. So if America’s liberal president made it a point to rudely toss a rupee coin at the face of a homeless person, Canada’s liberal Prime Minister put money in the bowl and grabbed half of it back. Incidentally, the other rich country to draw from the Covax pool was New Zealand, another model of Indian liberalism.

After Canada and New Zealand raided the pool, it seems the Covax fund came up with strict new eligibility requirements on which countries can draw from it. Because, apparently, the honor system does not work with Big Liberals.

Speaking of Indian liberals, the other day they were busy making fun of India for accepting a small gift from Kenya, delivered through the Red Cross. I should mention it was 12 tonnes of food, which is a lot more than the richest country in the world with its 80 vials of vaccine. But Indian liberals who take after their American and Canadian bosses did not see it that way. India has taken food from an African country! They said it was Modi’s great shame.

Kenya is in Africa and Africans are supposed to be poor. And if you are poor, everyone knows that you cannot have a big heart. And if a friend who happens to be poor gives you a gift, you have fundamentally two options. Either you toss the gift into the trash and humiliate your friend for being poor. Or you accept the gift and live with the shame. That is Big Liberalism today.

When Sudama arrived with a gift of a few handfuls of rice for Shri Krishna, the king of Dwarka welcomed him by washing his feet with milk. It’s the Indian way. It’s the way our pagan minds work. I guess this is why India’s Hindu nationalists are so misunderstood in the world today. Our paradigm is just different.

By the way, dear Trinidad and Tobago, let me tell you about a small Indian tradition that may be of use to you. In India, when a neighbour sends over food, it is a tradition never to send back an empty bowl. So when you get those 80 vials, fill that box up with some gifts and send it back. Be generous, because you should know that you are donating to the poorest country in the world.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares fake news related to Lord Ram, twice in two days. This is what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
What made Rahul Gandhi share a fake news about 'Jai Shri Ram' chant even though Police had debunked the claims?

Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to be the poorest country in the world

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Do you remember when Western media and their native sepoys flew drones over cremation grounds in India? They are quiet now

Sultan Ansari, from whom Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra bought land rubbishes claims of ‘scam’, says he supports Trust: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Putting all the allegations of a ‘land scam’ by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to rest, Sultan Ansari rubbished the claims

‘Even North Korea is not this crazy’: Defector rails against woke US universities for encouraging cancel culture and intolerance to dissent

World OpIndia Staff -
A 27-year-old defector said she found little difference between the repressive culture in North Korea and the American woke culture

West Bengal: TMC panchayat Pradhan threatens Congress ally ISF workers to join party or face consequences

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
"Unlike other places, we did not commit atrocities on you here. We are only telling you to come and join us and live in peace," the Panchayat Pradhan can be heard saying in the video

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
News Reports

Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

OpIndia Staff -
ADG informed that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency with forged voter ID cards.
Read more
News Reports

60-year-old woman gang-raped in front of her grandson: More horror stories emerge from Bengal as women speak up in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Women in West Bengal have moved the Supreme Court narrating the details of the horrifying gang-rapes they were subjected to in the post-poll violence by the members of ruling party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,250FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com