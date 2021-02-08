Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Opinions As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor...
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

This is our country, our people and our legitimately elected government. Let’s engage with each other, with love and respect, without involving foreigners. Because nobody will care about you except your own.

Abhishek Banerjee
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (image courtesy: NYTimes)
167

In your school, your office or housing society, you must have come across donation drives to help people when a big calamity happens. Such as a flood or an earthquake. People want to help others in need. It’s a fundamental human emotion. Now imagine if you found somebody dipping his hand into the donation box and taking stuff. How would you feel towards them?

No, not somebody who is poor. Imagine if the one taking from the donation box is the richest guy in your housing society, or the big boss at the office. Would you be filled with disgust? You should.

But if you are a liberal, your morality probably works in a completely different manner.

Canadian govt defending taking vaccines from poor countries

What happened? Well, the World Health Organization had established an international fund called Covax. As the Canadian government mouthpiece CBC admits:

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing initiative jointly co-ordinated by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

Sharing. You know, the essence of every big moral lecture from every liberal ever. It makes sense too, at least in this case. The pandemic affected all of humanity. It started somewhere in China (this claim will soon be marked as “disputed” by Big Tech and ‘independent’ fact checkers) and spread rapidly across the whole world. The pandemic broke every barrier of race, country and class. It reminded us that we humans are all in this together.

So now that we have a vaccine, we should share, right? Not everybody lives in a country that manufactures vaccines or is rich enough to buy them. That’s why the WHO came up with this:

The program pools funds from wealthier countries that are used not only to buy vaccines for those countries but also to ensure low- and middle-income countries have access. … Once vaccines are approved by WHO, AMC funds will then pay for the purchase of vaccines for lower-income countries. So, the participation of wealthier countries is part of the program’s design.

It’s exactly like a donation drive at your housing society. They placed the donation box in the middle, where everyone could see it. In principle, anybody could take from the donation box, rich or poor. They were counting on the honor system and human decency: The rich were supposed to give and the poor were supposed to take.

Bad mistake! Liberals have no sense of honor, nor shame, nor decency. And so the Canadian government comes right in, puts its hand into the donation box and takes. And thus, Canada becomes the only wealthy G-7 country to take from this pool.

Now, if you ask the Canadian government, they did nothing wrong. They say they contributed $440 million to the fund in September last year. Now they are withdrawing half of that money to buy vaccines for themselves (for now).

Imagine giving a hungry person a chapati. Then grabbing his hand and tearing off half of that chapati before he can eat it. And then eating it as the hungry person watches. Do you know what that is? You could call it sadism. But how about we just call it liberalism?

These are the great liberal values that Indian elites want us to learn from the Canadian government. Apparently, Justin Trudeau cannot sleep because our police used water cannon on protesters around Delhi.

What else keeps Trudeau up at night? The idea that hundreds of millions of poor people around the world, would get vaccinated. He just had to grab some of the money meant for them. Note that most of the beneficiaries of this program would have been people of colour. The wokeness and liberalism is just off the charts on this one.

If you are an ordinary bhakt like me, you are not surprised. We told you so. The per capita GDP of Canada is $40,000. But at the WTO, Canada has been opposing a transfer of a measly sum of Rs 6000 per year (just $80) to small and marginal farmers in India. It’s what liberals do. They take from the poor and they give to the rich. They just do it with a smile.

If you are an Indian elite, puffed up with the recent support of the Canadian PM, it is time for you to take a pause. And explain to the rest of us what your liberalism really means.

If you are a protester at Singhu border, please think again. The Canadian government does not care about you. The Canadian Prime Minister is only using you as a pawn to harvest Khalistani votes back in his country. This is our country, our people and our legitimately elected government. Let’s engage with each other, with love and respect, without involving foreigners. Because nobody will care about you except your own.

Never have I been more proud to be a Hindu and not a liberal. We are not a rich country like Canada. But India is making vaccines for the world. We are even giving away lakhs of doses for free.

The other day, Rihanna got her 100 million followers to hate India. Incidentally, Rihanna is from Barbados. On almost the same day, India received an official letter of thanks from the Prime Minister of Barbados. The country of Barbados has 2.8 lakh people and 1 lakh of them just received free vaccines from India.

Rihanna doesn’t care about her old country. She is rich. She is liberal.

But we do! While she makes millions of dollars defaming India, we send free vaccines to her old country. We wish everyone well. May the people of Barbados live long, be healthy and prosper. Sarve bhavantu sukhina, sarve santu niraamaya. It’s the Hindu way.

By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden. The other great icon of Indian liberals.

Don’t count on Indian liberals to have any shame.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscanada vaccines, canada india vaccines
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.
Read more
Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
Social Media

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.
Read more
Politics

You’ll never walk alone: While Yogendra Yadav is mocked for being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’, Prashant Bhushan comes out to prove he is one too

OpIndia Staff -
PIL Activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday revealed the true extent of his knowledge and awareness about India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha
Read more
News Reports

As the global left unites against Modi and George Soros connections emerge, PM Modi warns about war against nationalism

OpIndia Staff -
"India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," PM Modi asserts how India's nationalism is inclusive, and peaceful, unlike what the anti-India elements project.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com