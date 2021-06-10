Thursday, June 10, 2021
Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 230 crores in bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers who have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

"Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment for illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step," assured the CM

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
0

In a bid to provide relief to the economically weaker section of the state, the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has transferred Rs 230 crore into the bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers. The beneficiaries included dhobis, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, cobblers, halwais, etc.

Besides adopting stringent efforts to combat the Covid-19 crisis in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sympathy for the poor who have been affected by the economic slump caused by the ongoing pandemic. He was quoted as saying on the occasion: “Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment for illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step.”

Lauding the daily wagers and labourers for helping the government in the fight against the pathogen, Yogi said that through collective efforts of the government and its people, Uttar Pradesh has managed to bring the outrageous situation under control.

“UP has a total population of about 25 crore and today states with half of our population are recording as many fresh Covid cases on a daily basis as we have in total,” he said, adding that UP has the best recovery rate and least number of deaths despite being the most populous state in the country.

“The labour brothers have made a significant contribution through complete dedication and hard work in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Self-reliant India’,” he added while interacting with the workers from different districts of the state virtually.

He enquired about their work, home and family before taking feedback on various government schemes.

Besides, the Uttar Pradesh CM also launched a website, which would help small shopkeepers, daily wage labourers, rickshaw/e-rickshaw pullers, porters, barbers, washermen, cobblers and confectioners etc. Yogi urged eligible candidates to register on the website.

According to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government, by merely registering to this website, every labourer, whether in the organised or unorganised sector, whether a general worker or an expressway worker, would be offered annual insurance of Rs 5,000,00 by the state government. The statement further read that “the effort of providing cover is being done with full dedication.”

Also, the CM appealed to people get themselves vaccinated and follow the COVID protocols.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been in the forefront of the battle against the Wuhan coronavirus

Speaking of the various measures the Uttar Pradesh CM has adopted to fight the covid crisis in the state, he has set up special “pink booths” to encourage women in the state to be vaccinated against Covid-19. These booths have become operational in all 75 districts of the state from June 7 (Monday).

On June 4, Yogi Adityanath instructed the state officials to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month.

In the beginning of the month, the state of Uttar Pradesh, under the supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1 (Tuesday). The drive, which has been coined as ‘Mission June’ by the CM, intends to inoculate 90 lakhs to 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts of the state in the month of June.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reached the milestone of administering over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (2,02,34,598 to be precise) in the state. It has vaccinated over 30 lakh people between the ages of 18 and 44, the highest in the country for this age group.

