Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath sets up special ‘pink booths’ to encourage Covid vaccination among women

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the state. It has vaccinated 30 lakh people between the ages of 18 and 44, the highest in the country for this age group

The government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, has set up special “pink booths” to encourage women in the state to be vaccinated against Covid-19. These booths have become operational in all 75 districts of the state from June 7 (Monday).

The move was taken during a review meeting on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the state government’s initiative on Monday: “To ensure the safety of the women against the covid-19 pandemic, the UP government from June 7 is starting ‘women special’ vaccination booth in all the districts. All mothers and sisters should get the ‘tika jeet ka’ vaccine as soon as possible.”

The state administration has ordered that at least two women-only special booths be established in each district for targeted immunity-booster drives. Women between the ages of 18 and 44 will be served in one booth, while those over 45 will be served in the other.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that these camps be set up in district women’s hospitals or district joint hospitals. According to government orders, such camps can also be set up in different tehsils.

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been in the forefront of the battle against the Wuhan coronavirus. He has taken various measures to tackle the crisis in his state. On June 4, Yogi Adityanath instructed the state officials to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month.

In the beginning of the month, the state of Uttar Pradesh, under the supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a massive Covid vaccination drive starting June 1 (Tuesday). The drive, which has been coined as ‘Mission June’ by the CM, intends to inoculate 90 lakhs to 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts of the state in the month of June.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reached the milestone of administering over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (2,02,34,598 to be precise) in the state. It has vaccinated over 30 lakh people between the ages of 18 and 44, the highest in the country for this age group.

