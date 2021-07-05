Hours after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the unity of Hindu-Muslim community and condemned mob lynching, terming those indulging in it were not Hindutva believers, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief.

Retorting to Mohan Bhagwat’s speech at a book launch in Ghaziabad on July 4, Owaisi Tweeted on Monday (July 5) that the lynching of Muslims is the result of Nathuram Godse’s ideology of Hindutva. In a series of controversial Tweets, Owaisi said that ‘cowardice, violence and murder’ have been an integral part of Godse’s Hindutva thinking.

कायरता, हिंसा और क़त्ल करना गोडसे की हिंदुत्व वाली सोंच का अटूट हिस्सा है।मुसलमानो की लिंचिंग भी इसी सोच का नतीजा है। 3/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 5, 2021

Listing some Muslim names and claiming them to be victims of mob lynching, the AIMIM supremo lamented that the perpetrators do not know the difference between cow and buffalo, but for them, names like Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin are enough to kill them.

In an apparent display of his anti-Hindu, anti-Modi bias, Owaisi further claimed “This hatred is the product of Hindutva. These criminals are backed by the Hindutva government.”

Asaduddin Owaisi’s spiteful comments came in retaliation to Mohan Bhagwat’s speech at a book launch in Ghaziabad on July 4, where the RSS chief repudiated those indulging in mob lynching terming them anti-Hindutva. Asserting that such criminals should definitely be brought to justice, Mohan Bhagwat also reminded that nowadays, some false cases of lynching are being reported, especially to target a particular set of people.

“Cases are even made up these days, so can’t really say what’s right, what’s wrong”, said the RSS chief.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Muslims to alert against fear-mongering that Islam is in danger in India. “The question of uniting Hindu and Muslims does not arise, they are and have always been united. Whenever the feeling of disunity or estrangement has crept in, Hindu Muslims have both landed in trouble,” remarked Bhagwat.

He said that India always promotes equality and social inclusion. We are all united, and the factor which binds everyone together is our motherland. Not only because we were born here, but because of the inherent values which have been imbibed in us, he said.

“Sujalam, suphalam, malayaja shitalam”, invoking the national song of India, Mohan Bhagwat said that this is the tradition we Indians have followed for years together. Batting for Hindu-Muslim unity, the RSS chief furthered that India is so resourceful that, at present, it can take care of everyone, so there is no need to quarrel.

There are three factors that prove that we are all one. First motherland, second tradition and third we’re descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years, said Mohan Bhagwat, adding that since Indians are descendants of the same ancestors, their DNA is the same.

“We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it is what unites us, and not politics. Some ‘intellectuals from the minority’ are under the fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived, this is a proven fact,” said Bhagwat.

“Sangh never said that only Hindu Rashtra has to be made but Sangh believes that only by taking all the people in our country together, we can make the whole nation better. The Sangh believes that we cannot stop anybody from worshipping someone. This country and society are ours. We have to take everyone along,” he said.

Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, the RSS chief stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors.

“We have the power but since the beginning, we have decided not to get into the party and vote bank politics. Politics will not serve the purpose of connecting people,” he said.

The RSS chief was speaking at the launch event of a book titled ‘The Meeting of Minds’ by Khwaja Ifteqar Ahmed – organised by RSS’ Muslim wing ‘Muslim Rashtriya Manch’ in Ghaziabad.