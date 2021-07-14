Yet another case of Grooming Jihad has been reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Danish, a young man from Badaun, posed as Dinesh and lured a Hindu girl from Bulandshahr to marry him. When the woman discovered Danish had lied to her about his religion, she was forced to convert to Islam by the accused and his family.

The matter pertains to village Gouramai of the Kadarchok police station area. Danish, a resident of the region, worked in Delhi. There he met a woman from Bulandshar. It is reported that Danish entrapped the woman in his love by hiding his actual faith and posing as Dinesh. The woman fell in love with the man and subsequently, the duo got married.

After their marriage, Danish took the woman to his village in Uttar Pradesh, where his parents stayed. But the woman, who thought Danish to be a Hindu, was in for a rude awakening.

As soon as she reached her in-laws’ house, she realised that Danish had lied to her about his faith and that he was a Muslim, not a Hindu as he had pretended to be. When the woman objected to their marriage, the accused got her forcibly converted to Islam. It is also being alleged that the father and the brother of the accused reportedly abused the woman, physically and mentally.

For a few days, the woman was held at the house of one Amir, resident of Chhaganpur, Mujaria. On June 12, she somehow escaped from Danish’s house reached the place of her sister-in-law, a resident of Khurja. She described her ordeal to her family members, who approached SSP (Badayun) Sankalp Sharma and filed a complaint against Danish and his family members. On the orders of the SSP, the police registered a case against 4 people and arrested the father-son duo under several sections of the anti-conversion law.

Grooming Jihad case in Agra: Qasim Qureshi become Vicky Yadav to lure a minor Hindu girl, marries and impregnates her after conversion

A few days back, another Grooming Jihad case was reported from the city of Agra. A man identified as Qasim Qureshi reportedly lured a 16-year-old girl by identifying himself as Vicky Yadav. He brainwashed and converted her and subsequently, married the minor victim, who is now pregnant.

Media reports suggest that the victim went missing on June 15. When she did not return for 15-days, her father approached BJP leader Rahul Chauhan, a resident of Khandari. Rahul Chauhan, in turn, apprised BJP MLA Purushottam Khandelwal about the incident. Khandelwal, then helped the father of the victim to lodge a complaint in Agra’s Hari Parwat police station, accusing Qasim of abduction, forced conversion and rape of his minor daughter. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police registered an FIR under the POCSO and Uttar Pradesh’s stringent anti-conversion law against Qasim and his family members.