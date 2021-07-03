As per reports, yet another minor Hindu girl became the victim of Grooming Jihad in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A man identified as Qasim Qureshi reportedly lured a 16-year-old girl by identifying himself as Vicky Yadav. He brainwashed thereafter converted and married the minor victim, who is now pregnant.

Media reports suggest that the victim went missing on June 15. When she did not return for 15-days, her father approached BJP leader Rahul Chauhan, a resident of Khandari. Rahul Chauhan, in turn, apprised BJP MLA Purushottam Khandelwal about the incident. Khandelwal, then helped the father of the victim to lodge a complaint in Agra’s Hari Parwat police station, accusing Qasim of abduction, forced conversion and rape of his minor daughter. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police registered an FIR under the POCSO and Uttar Pradesh’s stringent anti-conversion law against Qasim and his family members.

Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar reports that Qasim Qureshi, with the help of his sister Shabnam Qureshi, introduced herself as Sonam to the teenager’s family befriended the victim. The brother-sister duo later took the victim with them on June 15. Thereafter she was converted and married to Qasim Quresh. The accused also made a false Aadhar card in the name of the victim to portray her as an adult.

Family of the victim alleged accused and his family brainwashed their minor daughter

The father of the teenage girl told the police that the accused worked in the same factory in Agra’s Hariparwat area as him. For this reason, he frequented his house along with his sister. The accused had introduced himself as Vicky Yadav and his sister as Sonam to the girl’s family. The victim’s father alleged that Vicky Yadav befriended his daughter and convinced her to go with him on June 15. When the victim returned on July 1, she told her family that she was converted and married to Qasim. It was found that her name had been changed. She also confirmed that she was pregnant.

The relatives of the teenager told the police that the accused and his family members have brainwashed the victim to such an extent that she is hellbent on going back to Qasim Qureshi. She is not ready to listen to anyone. But, since she is a minor, her will is not admissible in the court of law.

The infuriated father then filed a complaint against Qasim Qureshi, his father Raisuddin, sister Sonam aka Shabnam Qureshi, mother Rukhsar and brothers Shakeel and Kamil for conspiring against his daughter and aiding the accused in the criminal act.

Agra police books Qasim Qureshi under the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act

SP City Rohan Pramod said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. Family members of the accused youth Qasim Qureshi, namely his father Raisuddin, sister Sonam Qureshi, Mother Rukhsar and brothers Shakeel and Kamil have been taken into custody for criminal conspiracy and the search is on for the accused youth.

The victim has been sent for medical after which her statement will be recorded, confirmed SP City Rohan Pramod.