Lord Jagannath, His brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra are taking a tour of Ahmedabad city, giving blessings to their devotees on the 144th Rath Yatra. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the Rath Yatra could not take place. However, this time, the Rath Yatra is being conducted, minus the devotees along the route of the Lord.

The entire journey from the temple in Jamalpur to the Lord’s maternal home in Saraspur is full of celebrations with devotees singing devotional songs, dancing garba and carrying out various stunts. However, this year, the route is devoid of devotees and only policemen are present amid strict security.

Every year, the Prasad for the devotees is jamun and spouted moong. However, this year, the Mahant (head priest) Dilipdasji gave masks as Prasad to some of the devotees who got to see the Lord.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani conducted the Pahind Vidhi, symbolic ritual where the head of the state cleans the path for the chariots using a golden broom.

Before that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also performed the Mangla Aarti at the temple.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah performs 'arti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad ahead of Rath Yatra pic.twitter.com/QMO94gwem0 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

He then even offered food to the temple elephant.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah feeds a temple elephant at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/BC9xlgDHu2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

The route of the Yatra has a strict curfew to avoid huge gatherings.

The route which would usually be jampacked with devotees wore a deserted look.

In normal times the roads are always jam-packed with people during Rathyatra. But this time due the pandemic, Raipur Chakla wears a deserted look amid strict police bandobast.



Video Credit : Asik Banerjee#Rathyatra #RaipurChakla #Ahmedabad #LordJagannath pic.twitter.com/LlwB6HsIdY — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) July 12, 2021

Here are some of the stunning visuals of the Lord.

The Lord and His siblings will visit Saraspur, where their maternal home is and post lunch will return back to the temple. The 19 km journey which would usually take up to 12 or more hours will be concluded in 4 to 5 hours this year.