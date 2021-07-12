Monday, July 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Mahant Dilipdasji distributes masks as Prasad as Lord Jagannath takes a tour of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Mahant Dilipdasji distributes masks as Prasad as Lord Jagannath takes a tour of Ahmedabad on Rath Yatra

The Lord and His siblings will visit Saraspur, where their maternal home is and post lunch will return back to the temple. The 19 km journey which would usually take up to 12 or more hours will be concluded in 4 to 5 hours this year.

OpIndia Staff
Jagannathji Mandir mahant Dilipdasji hands out masks as prasad (image courtesy: news18gujarati)
2

Lord Jagannath, His brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra are taking a tour of Ahmedabad city, giving blessings to their devotees on the 144th Rath Yatra. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the Rath Yatra could not take place. However, this time, the Rath Yatra is being conducted, minus the devotees along the route of the Lord.

The entire journey from the temple in Jamalpur to the Lord’s maternal home in Saraspur is full of celebrations with devotees singing devotional songs, dancing garba and carrying out various stunts. However, this year, the route is devoid of devotees and only policemen are present amid strict security.

Every year, the Prasad for the devotees is jamun and spouted moong. However, this year, the Mahant (head priest) Dilipdasji gave masks as Prasad to some of the devotees who got to see the Lord.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani conducted the Pahind Vidhi, symbolic ritual where the head of the state cleans the path for the chariots using a golden broom.

Before that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also performed the Mangla Aarti at the temple.

He then even offered food to the temple elephant.

The route of the Yatra has a strict curfew to avoid huge gatherings.

The route which would usually be jampacked with devotees wore a deserted look.

Here are some of the stunning visuals of the Lord.

The Lord and His siblings will visit Saraspur, where their maternal home is and post lunch will return back to the temple. The 19 km journey which would usually take up to 12 or more hours will be concluded in 4 to 5 hours this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsahmedabad rath yatra, rath yatra gujarat, jagannath ji temple,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,069FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com