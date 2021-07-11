Kalol Police on Saturday registered a crime against 41 attackers and 50-60 unknown persons for pelting stones and attacking the police which was taking action against culprits storing cow beef.

The incident took place just days before the Rath Yatra which is being celebrated on Monday, 12th July. As per reports, on Saturday afternoon, two groups clashed in Panchmahal’s Kalol region where heavy stonepelting took place. Two police personnel were amongst those injured.

As per reports, Hindu organisations had reached police station to demand strict action against the men accused of storing beef. However, right outside the police station, mob of both communities clashed where stonepelting ensued. Police had to resort to using teargas to disperse the crowd. The security has since been tightened in the city.

As reported by DeshGujarat, on Thursday police found a car filled with cow beef which was being carried by one Irfan Pavda and Farooq Pavda. The cows were slaughtered at the house of one Farooq Majeed Pavda. When the car carrying cow meat was being brought to the police station for further investigation, Irfan and Farooq allegedly led a mob towards them with swords, pipes.

Later, the accused escaped with the car filled with cow meat. As per reports, on Friday, one man of Hindu community was attacked over suspicion of tipping off the police on carrying of cow meat. Subsequently, a man suspected of thrashing that youth was detained by police. An infuriated mob then reached Police station and attacked the cops on Saturday.

As of now, a complaint has been registered against 41 people and about 50-60 unknown persons. The situation is currently under control.