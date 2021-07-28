Gujarat: 21 families revert to Hinduism in Ghar Wapsi programme arranged by the VHP

As many as 21 families of Dharampur and Kaprada talukas reverted to Hinduism in a program organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Vapi.

As per a Desh Gujarat report, these families were lured to accept Christianity but once again accepted Sanatan in the program led by Bapa Sitaram Ashram in Vapi.

Kanubhai Desai a BJP MLA from Vapi commenting on the occasion said, “Many issues concerning the Hindu society and Valsad district were discussed in the program of Hindu Jagran Manch organized by the Hindu Vishwa Parishad.”

He further said that they also discussed the anti-forced religious conversion law introduced by the government to create awareness.

A man who successfully completed his ghar wapsi confessed that they had converted in greed as the other religious organization promised to ward off their difficulties. “It had been five years since we converted but our difficulties remained. We had no idea which religion is good or bad. We accepted it due to greed,” he revealed.

Three youth revert back to Hinduism in UP

Earlier this week, the Hindu Jagran Manch organized a ghar wapsi program for three youth hailing from Uttar Pradesh after they were tricked into conversion.

Roshan Lal moved to tears after reverting to Hinduism and revealed how he was forced to convert. The people who forced him into religious conversion by making him consume intoxicants also usurped his property by threatening him.

Arvind who owned a shop of herbal medicines was frequented by Khaleed and Nadeem. The two promised him to give Rs 10 lakh and get him married to a beautiful girl if he converted. Arvind did as asked but revealed that he never received the amount nor did they get him married.

Amit too was brainwashed and converted to Islam as Abdul in 2014. His father rejoiced when he accepted Hinduism once again.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been working actively to get the forcefully converted families and individuals back to the fold of Hinduism.