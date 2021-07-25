The inflow of immigrants from war-torn Islamic countries to different parts of Europe has turned out to be a nightmare for homosexuals in Europe as they now feel threatened due to repeated attacks on them.

In one such incident, two weeks back, a car crashed into homosexuals at a bar in Cologne, Germany, igniting a fresh wave of panic among the homosexual community in Europe.

According to a report from Jihad Watch, a fortnight ago, homosexuals were celebrating in a gay bar Schaafenstraße in Cologne city of Germany. Several visitors, mostly immigrants who have been visiting the city’s party hotspots due to Covid-19 restrictions in other places, began intimidating and disrespecting them by indulging in acts such as peeing in the street, bottle-throwing and hurling homophobic insults.

Two weeks back, the situation escalated near Schaafenstraße when some of the visitors drove cars near the bar at high speeds towards the homosexuals. This continued for a few more days.

According to bar owners, “The chav cars from the Ring street have been driving at 60-70 km/h at night towards the people in the street for weeks. We are on the losing side and are threatened and insulted.” He added that a lack of protection would lead to death or serious injuries.

“We already employ eight security guards and urgently need more police. Because: We are being robbed of our shelter,” said Dieter Henne, who owns three such bars.

Mayor of the city Andreas Hupke said that he finds the handling of the car attack in his city scandalous. “We need the full package from the state. If a homosexual is run over, the police have to stand here in the evening. There is an urgent need for civil servants. The city does not have to tolerate that,” he added.

City Mayor Hupke added, “This is where car posers become a threat with their upper arms inflated by anabolic steroids. Of course, boys are shaped when they grow up in a culture where gays are insulted. These types of offenders attack homosexuals.”

Another Homosexual, David Lovric, a Make-up influencer and a frequent visitor to gay bars in the city, said he has already been beaten up in Cologne just because he is gay. Speaking to BILD, Lovric said that he regularly receives death threats from Arabs, Turks and Russians for being gay.

David, who wants to celebrate peacefully, said that insults such as “faggot” and “you should be gassed” are being hurled on Schaafenstraße. The situation has been more homophobic than ever for a few weeks, he added.