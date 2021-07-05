Gujarat government officer Rameshchandra Fefar is back in news, this time for threatening government to curse the state with drought if he is not given Rs 16 lakh salary and gratuity. He identifies himself as the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, the Kalki avatar.

As per a News18 Gujarati report, Fefar has been not going to office and has been demanding salary. This time he has demanded that he must be given the salary and gratuity or he will bring drought to the state. He is a former employee of water department. Rajkot resident Fefar was earlier granted premature retirement from government service because of his absence from office due to his claims.

In 2018, Fefar had claimed he could not go to office because he was conducting a “penance” to “change the global conscience”. Back then he was served a show-cause notice, to which he replied, “Even if you don’t believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days. I realized that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers.” Fefar had attended office only for 16 days in 8 months back in 2018.

As per reports, on July 1, 2021, Fefar wrote to Secretary, Water Resources Department, claiming that the ‘demons sitting in the government’ are harassing him by withholding his salary and gratuity. Because of the ‘harassment’ he will now bring drought in Gujarat as he is the ‘tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu’. Fefar has also reportedly claimed that past two years India has received good rainfall because of his divine presence.