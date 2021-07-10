Social media giant Twitter has suspended the account of one user Sajid Shiekh (@SajidDSheikh), after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance and wrote to the microblogging site drawing its attention towards the sexist and hateful handle which shared pornographic photos to objectify Hindu women.

Twitter suspends the account of one Sajid Shiekh after NCW writes to Twitter about the sexist and hateful handle

Slamming Twitter for not taking independent action against such vile Tweets, Rekha Sharma Tweeted: “The account got suspended after @NCWIndia wrote to @TwitterIndia but the question is do we have to write everytime such tweets come up? Why @Twitter doesn’t have a check on these handles?”

The account got suspended after @NCWIndia wrote to @TwitterIndia but the question is do we have to write everytime such tweets come up? Why @Twitter doesn’t have a check on these handles? https://t.co/3ijj5gXO6X pic.twitter.com/GzrUvJenMg — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) July 10, 2021

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had taken cognisance of the matter after one Twitter user Aayush (@ModifiedAayush) flagged the issue. Sharing one such deplorable Tweet (which is now unavailable) by @SajidDSheikh and tagging NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Union Minister Smriti Irani, Aayush had Tweeted: Today everyone is silent on this tweet because he is Muslim. I magine if this one was a Hindu, then by now there would have been a ruckus on the whole of Twitter. I request to @NCWIndia and @smritiirani to take strict action against this person so that no one can commit such mistake https://twitter.com/SajidDSheikh/status/1411217201550356481“.

Welcoming the decision to suspend Sajid Shiekh’s Twitter handle, many social media users shared screenshots of the misogynistic, communal and hate-filled Tweets posted by the Muslim youth. In most of his Tweets, Shiekh dehumanised Hindu women by sharing pornographic images, obviously without the consent of the said women, claiming that the Hindu women lust for Muslim men.

Shiekh humiliated Hindu women insinuating that they are deceitful and unethical, having two stark opposite characters, one which they paint in front of their family and the other which they present in front of their “Muslim BF”.

Screenshot of a Tweet from Sajid Sheikh’s now-suspended Twitter account

Displaying his deep-rooted prejudice against women and his misogynistic mindset, the Twitter user had written: “Nature intends women to be our slaves. They are our property.

“Hindu woman has two sides, one for the society and another for her Muslim Daddy”. Shiekh wrote while posting two pictures of the same woman, one in a traditional attire alongside a picture of hers in a bikini to rationalize his unsavoury perception.

Screenshot of a Tweet from Sajid Sheikh’s now-suspended Twitter account

In another sexist Tweet, Sajid Sheikh went on to mock Hindu traditions and customs by posting a picture of women taking a holy dip in the river Ganga, a ritual considered sacred by the Hindus.

Sharing screenshots of these disgusting Tweets, many social media users had sought action against the pervert.