On the night of July 1 and July 2, a woman identified as 22-year-old Farheen was found burnt near her husband Ateeq Qureshi’s house in Sulemsarai under ​​Dhumanganj police station area in district Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. After learning about the incident, the woman’s family rushed to the spot and took her to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, Farheen succumbed to the injuries on the Friday afternoon.

Her relatives informed the Police about the incident and lodged a complaint of dowry and murder against Ateeq and his father Rafeeq, mother Nasreen, brothers Suhain, Shahbaz, Adil and sisters Shabana and Afsana. Ateeq is absconding since the incident. Police are conducting raids to find Ateeq. So far, Police have raided several locations in Kareli and Cantt area to find the accused. The Police assured the accused would be arrested soon.

Farheen tried to stop the second marriage of Ateeq

As per reports, Sarwar Alam, brother of Farheen, said that Ateeq Qureshi and Farheen got married in a court in 2017. Her in-laws were not happy with the marriage. Thus, she was staying at her maternal home. On June 30, she came to know that Ateeq was planning to get married again. She rushed to his home to confront him, but she was allegedly beaten up and driven away. On July 1, Ateeq called her and asked her to come to his as he wanted to talk to her. When she reached there, Ateeq and his family members sprinkled petrol on her and burnt her alive.

Ateeq had asked her to bring petrol

Alam further alleged that Ateeq asked her sister to bring petrol as there was no oil on his bike. He had told her that he would drop her on the bike after the conversation. Unknown to what was going to happen to her, Farheen bought the tools for her own death on the behest of her husband, Ateeq. When they set her on fire, she started screaming, and people living around came out of the house. They all saw Farheen getting burnt alive, but no one dared to save her.

Investigation underway

Inspector Anupam Sharma, Dhumanganj Police Station, said that during the investigation, they found Farheen was in love with Ateeq. When she came to know about Ateeq’s second marriage, she tried to stop it. On Thursday night, she reached Ateeq’s house, where a dispute erupted, leading to the incident.