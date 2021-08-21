Days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, it has now come to light that an Afghan man who was earlier deported from India had joined the radical Islamist organisation.

As per reports, the Afghan national has been identified as one 30-year-old Noor Mohammed Ajiz Mohammed. He was found illegally staying in Nagpur in Maharashtra for over 10 years and was deported from the country in June last year. He had come to India in 2010 on a 6-month long tourist visa. Later, he sought refugee status from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) but his application and appeal were rejected. Thereafter, he began staying in India illegally.

Noor Mohammed was later nabbed by the police based on a tipoff on June 16 last year. The police had found gunshots wounds on his left shoulder. The cops discovered that he was following several terrorists, who had uploaded videos of gun firing on social media. He was then deported to his home country of Afghanistan on June 23, 2020. However, a picture of the illegal immigrant has now surfaced on social media wherein he could be seen brandishing a rifle. The development was confirmed by a senior police official.

In a statement to PTI, the cop informed, “The man, Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, 30, was found staying in Nagpur for the last 10 years illegally. He was living in a rented place in Dighori area of the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police had started keeping a watch on his activities. He was finally nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23. After his deportation, he seems to have joined the Taliban and his photo holding a gun has emerged on social media”

Another police official emphasised that the real name of Noor Mohammed was Abdul Haque and that his brother was associated with the radical Islamist outfit. The accused had even posted a video on social media last year, where he was seen with a sharp weapon. “He was in the business of selling blankets and was unmarried. Police conducted searches at his rented accommodation but did not find anything suspicious. His call details are also under the scanner of the police,” he added.

ISIS terrorist Nimisha Fathima, other Keralites among 5,000 prisoners set free by Taliban

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel on August 15 had shared a video of prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being freed by the Taliban. A Mathrubhumi report allegedly based on intelligence information has claimed that eight Keralites, who had left for Afghanistan to join ISIS, were also there among the released prisoners. After taking over the country, the Taliban broke open the jail to set free over 5,000 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists from Badam Bagh and Pul-e-Charkhi jails in Kabul.

Reports suggest that Nimisha Fathima an ISIS bride from Kerala was also there among the released. As many as 21 Indians who had gone to join the Jihadi organizations were nabbed by the Afghan forces during a fight. Reacting to unconfirmed reports, Fathima’s mother Bindu who is awaiting her return said, “Came to know that was the intelligence report from Afghanistan. I don’t know the truth.”

Bindu further claimed that if the news is indeed true then it is nothing but divine intervention. She, however, is still awaiting the central government’s nod to reunite with her daughter and grandchild. In an interview with The Times of India, Bindu said that she will keep knocking the doors of the government and relevant authorities. The mother of the ISIS bride, while hopeful, is yet to receive official confirmation of her daughter’s release.